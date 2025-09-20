IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistani Cricket Legend Suggests Shaheen Afridi ‘To Study’ Oman Bowler’s Success Against India

Pakistan Super four is to be played at a high cost before the high stakes match between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2025, legendary pacer Wasim Akram has made an unusual recommendation to Shaheen Afridi to mentor with Oman bowler Shah Faisal. Faisal distinguished himself having performed strongly in the group stage and the recommendation follows from that performance when Gill was dismissed with this remarkable shot showing his ability and accuracy.

Wasim Akram on Shaheen Afridi

Akram did emphasise the need to adapt to the changes in batting tactics given Gill had been in great form leading to the match. He indicated that Afridi is a great bowler, but the international cricketing fraternity has become more conscious of his tricks thus it is important that he must become creative and unpredictable. Based on the success of Faisal, Akram proposed that Afridi might be used to include variations and strategies which are similar in his repertoire of bowling.

Oman’s Bowling Performance Against India

The message lays emphasis on the dynamic aspect of the contemporary game of cricket, in which even the well established players would have to keep on changing to ensure they stay afloat. Since Afridi is about to have the battle of the day, a one on one lesson by another left arm pacer such as Faisal may be insightful and give him some strategies on how to deal with the strong Indian batting force. It is a collaboration that brings about the camaraderie and pedagogic aspect of the cricketing fraternity, which extends beyond the national borders.

Wasim Akram Confident About Shaheen Afridi

Finally, when Wasim Akram advised Shaheen Afridi to emulate Shah Faisal, it is an excellent illustration of the idea that you must always be adaptable and acquire new skills at the cricket game. Further success of Afridi can be guaranteed because he adopts new approaches and strategies and can make Pakistan the winner of the Asia Cup in 2025.

