Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Appointed By ICC To Officiate India vs Pakistan Super Four Match

Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Appointed By ICC To Officiate India vs Pakistan Super Four Match

ICC has also reinstated Andy Pycroft to manage the India vs Pakistan match in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 despite the objections by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB had alleged that Pycroft had directed the two teams not to shake hands during their previous group reunion, which was against the spirit of cricket, and alleged that he had submitted an apology.

(Image Credit: ICC Cricket)
(Image Credit: ICC Cricket)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 20, 2025 17:08:22 IST

The ICC has verified that Andy Pycroft will referee the match between India and Pakistan Super Four in Asia cup 2025 despite the objections lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In a related scandal, Pycroft had previously been involved in controversy when he reportedly advised both captains Suryakumar Yadav of India and Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan not to shake hands during or after their meeting in a group stage of the match at Dubai on September 14. PCB had claimed that this was not in the spirit of the cricket game and that Pycroft had since apologized, however ICC has refuted both accusations. According to its statement, ICC had never made an apology and that Pycroft did not violate any protocols.

Andy Pycroft And Previous India vs Pakistan Clash

As a reaction to the ruling of ICC, PCB attempted to bargain changes to the panel of match officials such as the postponement of the next match with the UAE. The discussions however did not result into any changes albeit the UAE match was postponed by approximately an hour. Pakistani captain, Salman Ali Agha also missed the post match presentation ceremony following the hand shake incident. India and Pakistan have already made it to the Super Four but through different paths as India has never lost in the group stage against UAE, Pakistan, and Oman which displays consistency and power. Having performed well in their games with UAE and Oman, Pakistan lost heavily to India in a group match, which casts doubts on their stability and tactical depth.

India vs Pakistan Super Four Clash

Pycroft has also brought off field drama to an already intense rivalry as he was re appointed and a dispute over the appointment ensued. The game in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been met with additional pressure of its own now, as the game is not only a matter of qualification and position in the tournament, but the context of governance, refined behavior and adherence to the cricketing tradition to emotional levels. 

Also Read: SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS