Home > Sports > SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

All the results are crucial as the Super Four approaches and this is how a person is guaranteed a spot in the final. The playing conditions, individual brilliance and tactical decisions will be decisive and Dubai will be in the spotlight with cricketing drama going on.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 20, 2025 16:38:21 IST

The much hyped Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 20, 2025. Sri Lanka went into this match with a record of 0-0 in the tournament after defeating Bangladesh in their last encounter in the group stages as well as beating Afghanistan to ensure they made it into the group to the top position. Bangladesh, in their turn, have had a more ambivalent experience: despite already losing to Sri Lanka, they made it to the Super Four with another close victory over Afghanistan.

When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live?

The return of spinner Dunith Wellalage is one of the major updates that Sri Lanka will receive. He was not available because his father had died but has come back to be selected. Inclusion of him will enhance the spin richness of Sri Lanka. The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the viewers in India. The game will be broadcasted in various channels: Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 where the Hindi commentary will be, Sony Sports 4 where the Tamil commentary will be, Sony Sports 4 where the Telugu commentary will be, and Sony Sports 5. The SonyLIV app and the site will be used to offer online streaming. The game beginning at 8 PM IST 6:30 PM local time. 

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four 

Sri Lanka now has a good head to head in T20 International matches with Bangladesh, 13-8. The Super Four phase of the Asia Cup 2025 has predetermined the high intensity matches as the best teams of the group phase will fight in Dubai to get to the final. One of the most memorable moments is the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that begins the round of the Super Four. Sri Lanka come in with the advantage as they have scored a zero in the group stage having defeated both Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They have a well rounded team, which has seasoned contestants and well spinning players and thus can strongly represent their domination in the next stage. Bangladesh, however, have not been as lucky. They had been beaten by Sri Lanka previously but they revived by winning an important match against Afghanistan qualifying them. This collision provides them with the opportunity not only to overcome a previous loss but also to take their place against one of the strongest teams in the tournament. The match is going to be intense with pride and points being involved.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow

Tags: Asia Cup 2025 Super Foursl vs banSL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025sri lanka vs bangladeshWhen and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

