LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow

Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow

India will take on Pakistan tomorrow in an Asia Cup 2025 Super Four that promises high stakes but on whether a crucial all rounder injured during the previous game against Oman can be fit or not, there is doubt. His loss would interfere with India's spin heavy approach, which has been at the core of Dubai.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 20, 2025 15:59:01 IST

India will play Pakistan tomorrow in a high stakes Super Four game in the Asia Cup 2025 but there is doubt that one of their most important all rounders will be fit after he sustained an injury during the last Group A match against Oman. This occurred during an over of the 15th chase in Oman when Axar Patel ran in mid off to accept a high catch, but when trying to accept the catch he could not judge and dropped the ball and fell heavily, crushing his head and neck with the ground. This pushed him out of the field as was accompanied by the medical personnel and he was not brought back to play the rest of the game.

Is Axar Patel Going To Play In India vs Pakistan Match?

Even though coaches have claimed that he seems to be fine, there is still concern since the turnaround is very minimal before the vital clash. Any concussion or discomfort symptoms would exclude him, which would interfere with the game plan of India particularly considering how they have set their spin attack. India has been resting on three spinner strategies throughout the Dubai leg of the tournament; this may be threatened. They tried a few things in the game against Oman, they sat one of the spinners and allocated more overs to seamers, but his stint was ended by the injury in only one over.

Who Is Going To Replace Axar Patel?

On the batting side Axar Patel had already scored a quick 26 in 13 balls, and had made a lively alliance with the wicket keeper batter, who led with the highest score of 56. This capability to add flexibility and versatility to the lineup because of the contribution he makes with the bat and the ball, losing him would compel the team management to work on balance. The logical standby in terms of replacements is a like looking all rounder who bowls off spin, a person who can make a contribution with the bat lower in the order. In case the injured player is not available, India can have only two specialist spinners. 

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: India Defeats Oman By 21 Runs, A Hattrick Win For SuryaKumar Yadav’s Team

Tags: asia cup 2025axar-patelind vs pakindia vs pakistanteam india

RELATED News

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
"Always been a prodigy": Sai Kishore praises Shubman Gill's leadership skills
I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore
Hockey India announces Indian Junior Women's Squad for Australia Tour
Indian Superbike League accelerates towards inaugural season with 200 qualified riders and Ducati debut

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates
Long-term review of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: A gamer's true delight?
CJI BR Gavai: Judges Must Be In love With Justice, Not Money, To Uphold Public Faith
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’
Rahul, Kharge Slams PM Modi, His Govt After US President Trump Announces $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology
Can You Remove Clothes From The Given Pic? Creepy Prompts Given To Gemini, Here’s How The AI Responded
"Wait for him to get some wisdom": Chhattisgarh Dy CM slams Trump over H-1B visa fee hike
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom outage
Meet New Quasi-Moon Discovered Around Earth, Remained Unnoticed For 60 Years Due To…
Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow
Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow
Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow
Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow

QUICK LINKS