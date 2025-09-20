LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: India Defeats Oman By 21 Runs, A Hattrick Win For SuryaKumar Yadav's Team

Asia Cup 2025: India Defeats Oman By 21 Runs, A Hattrick Win For SuryaKumar Yadav’s Team

After winning their previous group A matches, India marks another win against Oman by 21 runs, India finished the group stage unbeaten. India batted first and made 188/8 with top scores of Sanju Samson 56. Oman retaliated hard with Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) with an added 93 run alliance.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 20, 2025 00:50:59 IST

India defeated Oman by 21 runs, with 100% winning rate in Asia Cup 2025. The triumph was following other previous triumphs over UAE and Pakistan which implied that India headed first in their group, and got into Super Four with the wind.

Highlights of India vs Oman Match

India had a score of 188/8 in the initial 20 overs since they were playing first. Sanju Samson, who was elevated to No 3, opened the innings and took the position of being patient yet critical with 56 ball 56 off 45 balls when the initial wickets were going down. Significant assistance came in the form of Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel and Tilak Varma who all contributed in their respective roles of making quick cameos and urgent cameos in the middle overs. India lost 8 wickets, however, late boundary smacking, and a six on the last ball of Harshit Rana, helped them to stretch beyond a good total.



Team Oman’s Spirit in India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025

In pursuit of 189, Oman had a good start. They were founded by their openers and a partnership of 93 runs 64 balls 46 by Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza 51 balls 33 kept them in the chase. India also under pressure made breakthroughs on time. Kuldeep Yadav came in to take out the first wicket and Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana later shattered the big partnership. Tight death overs swung in favour of India. One of the most important highlights was the milestone of Arshdeep Singh, he became the first Indian bowler to score 100 wickets in T20I, and he has reached this milestone in record time among Indian pacers. Oman struggled, but they could not quite reorganize the whole, ended at 167/4 at the end of their 20 overs.

On the whole it was a competitive game. India exhibited some depth in their squad, as their batting lineup stood the test of time and their bowling performed regularly whenever it was necessary. Although Oman was out of Super Four, it impressed through gutsy batting, and partnerships. 

Tags: asia cup 2025ind vs omanIndia vs Omansuryakumar yadav

