Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Rohit Sharma Like Forgetfulness Steals Toss Spotlight Against Oman

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Rohit Sharma Like Forgetfulness Steals Toss Spotlight Against Oman

The joke made by SuryaKumar Yadav was all the more relatable due to the fact that Rohit Sharma has been the end of many jokes on account of the same lapses, either forgetting items on game plan, or leaving behind things or just forgetting minor details in toss situations.

(Image Credit: Sony Liv)
(Image Credit: Sony Liv)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 19, 2025 23:03:52 IST

An example of a light moment by India captain Suryakumar Yadav happened during the toss before their last group A match of the Asian cup 2025 against Oman, which took place in Abu Dhabi. India had just won the toss and chosen to bat, this was the first time in the tournament that they had decided to give the first hand in the field. As he was confirming the changes in the team, SKY Suryakumar is generally referred to as said that Harshit Rana was to get into the playing XI, but when asked the second change, he drew a blank. He has jokingly confessed that he has become just like Rohit Sharma, the ex India skipper whose tendency to forget information in the toss or in the interviews is highly popular.

SuryaKumar Yadav On Being Rohit Sharma

The absentee was later found to be Arshdeep Singh who had taken over Jasprit Bumrah, whereas, Harshit Rana had replaced Varun Chakaravarthy. This was an attempt by India to shuffle and test their bench strength and the squad, as they had already secured a spot at the Super Four stage. The joke made by SKY was all the more relatable due to the fact that Rohit Sharma has been the end of many jokes on account of the same lapses, either forgetting items on game plan, or leaving behind things or just forgetting minor details in toss situations. The comment also shows that Suryakumar is conscious of the fact that he is filling big shoes now that he is leading the side in major tournaments and has to deal with not only performance but also the media. 



India vs Oman Toss

When the toss was being done, India made it clear that they would like to be the first to bat in order to determine how well they could bat. Up to this point, in the tournament, their batters had had little time to experiment down the order and this game was a chance to do so. SKY talked of wanting to keep on with the good habits of the previous games, and this match was their preparatory to the Super Four.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach

Tags: Asia Cupasia cup 2025Harshit RanaIndia Cricket TeamIndia vs Omanrohit sharmasuryakumar yadav

