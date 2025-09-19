LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach

Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach

In reference to a pre match meeting that was filmed in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) prior to the 2025 Asia Cup match between Pakistan and UAE, the ICC has issued an official warning to the PCB on breaching protocols.

PCB Logo. (Image Credit: ANI)
PCB Logo. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 19, 2025 21:11:50 IST

ICC has given a formal warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding a violation of protocol in the form of a video recording in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) before the Pakistan cricket team matches the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 in Pakistan. The recorded meeting consisted of some of the crucial participants the match referee Andy Pycroft, captain Salman Ali Agha, coach Mike Hesson, manager Naveed Akram Cheema and media manager Naeem Gillani. 

Why Is ICC Warning PCB?

The ICC claims that recording a meeting with a mobile phone in PMOA is against the set protocols. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta in a strongly worded email informed the PCB that it was not allowed to film in that restricted area. In the first instance, Gillani was blocked by the authorities when he tried to tape the conversation. They finally agreed, after talking a little, to compromise, and they would have no audio, but would record it. Gupta also expressed the issue of several breaches of PMOA regulations and defined the incident as misconduct. He refuted suggestions by PCB that the match referee had been apologetic about the situation and said that he was merely remorseful that there had been a miscommunication. 

India vs Pakistan Controversy

The context behind these happenings would be previous tension between the two teams. The India vs Pakistan match had seen a row of hand shake after which can be attributed to Indian players declining to shake hands over the Pahalgam terror attack. Due to that fight, the PCB threatened to boycott the UAE match unless Pycroft was ousted. When it failed to do so, Pakistan insisted that their media manager should be permitted to be in the meeting prior to the match with UAE. The ICC is currently thinking about disciplinary measures on the PCB. This may be in the form of a monetary fine, formal charges of misconduct or other sanctions according to the provision of the Asia cup rules. The incident has brought to the fore the question of media access, protocol enforcement in marquee tournaments.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy

Tags: asia cup 2025iccIndia vs Pakistan ControversyPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan Cricket TeamPCBPMOA

RELATED News

You Won’t Believe Lionel Messi’s Weekly Pay At Inter Miami! Here’s How Much
Asia cup 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket Board Confirms Dunith Wellalage’s Return Amid Tragedy
World Athletics Championships: Gulveer Singh fails to make history, Annu Rani bows out in qualifying round
Have become like Rohit: Suryakumar struggles to remember changes as India win toss, opt to bat against Oman
India A vs Australia A: Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal Shine as first unofficial Test ends in draw

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Dhami chairs high-level meeting on damages of recent disasters in the state
Trump, Xi emphasise US-China ties most important bilateral relationship in world during phone call: Chinese media
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
'Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2025' kicks off in Mumbai, actor Yashpal Sharma recalls "It has been 8 years since I joined"
India in advanced talks with Oman for FTA, open to trade deals with other GCC nations: Piyush Goyal
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach
Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA
Sam Pitroda Clarifies Pakistan Remark After Major Backlash, Says…
Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in terror attack in Bishnupur
Who Is Post Malone? All About The Global Superstar Coming To Perform Live In India
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach

QUICK LINKS