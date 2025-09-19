Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy

Kapil Dev, former India captain, spoke up against the boycott scandal that arose in Asia Cup 2025. He has expressed his disappointment in the game and called on everyone to play cricket. The scandal began during one of the group stage games between India and Pakistan, when the Indian players, led by the skipper, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, left the field without shaking hands with the Pakistani players. The action, after a background of bad political situation, especially the Pahalgam terror attacks and the ensuing tension across the borders attracted both the media and the people.

What Did Kapil Dev Say About India vs Pakistan Match?

In response to an Interview, Kapil Dev pointed out that these gestures or not are his personal decision and that turning it into a controversy does nothing to serve the cause of the spirit of cricket. He explained that there is no need to explode over minor issues like refusal of a handshake and emphasized that performance should be focused upon, and not post match dramatics. Kapil Dev also commented in the same interview regarding the performance of Pakistan in the match saying that they did not play good cricket and could have done better. The organised approach of India in ICC tournaments is what he praised and he is optimistic and confident that Team India will win Asia Cup 2025.

Kapil Dev On Team India

The victory of India in that game was overwhelming, they limited Pakistan to 127/9, and thanks to good batting results of Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma, they brought the target within reach. The victory added to a successful beginning of the tournament for India, who had already defeated UAE in their previous encounter. The message by Kapil Dev is timely by the fact that cricketing competitions, most times between India and Pakistan, tend to assume geopolitical and emotional overtones. By requesting the players, fans and media members not to engage in over dramatic stories, Kapil is calling back to the basics: the competition on the field, respect and sportsmanship.

