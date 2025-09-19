LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy

Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy

Kapil Dev commented regarding the performance of Pakistan in the match saying that they did not play good cricket and could have done better. The organised approach of India in ICC tournaments is what he praised and he is optimistic and confident that Team India will win Asia Cup 2025.

Kapil Dev on India vs Pakistan Match, Asia Cup 2025. (Image Credit: ANI)
Kapil Dev on India vs Pakistan Match, Asia Cup 2025. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 19, 2025 18:23:11 IST

Kapil Dev, former India captain, spoke up against the boycott scandal that arose in Asia Cup 2025. He has expressed his disappointment in the game and called on everyone to play cricket. The scandal began during one of the group stage games between India and Pakistan, when the Indian players, led by the skipper, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, left the field without shaking hands with the Pakistani players. The action, after a background of bad political situation, especially the Pahalgam terror attacks and the ensuing tension across the borders attracted both the media and the people. 

What Did Kapil Dev Say About India vs Pakistan Match?

In response to an Interview, Kapil Dev pointed out that these gestures or not are his personal decision and that turning it into a controversy does nothing to serve the cause of the spirit of cricket. He explained that there is no need to explode over minor issues like refusal of a handshake and emphasized that performance should be focused upon, and not post match dramatics. Kapil Dev also commented in the same interview regarding the performance of Pakistan in the match saying that they did not play good cricket and could have done better. The organised approach of India in ICC tournaments is what he praised and he is optimistic and confident that Team India will win Asia Cup 2025. 

Kapil Dev On Team India

The victory of India in that game was overwhelming, they limited Pakistan to 127/9, and thanks to good batting results of Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma, they brought the target within reach. The victory added to a successful beginning of the tournament for India, who had already defeated UAE in their previous encounter. The message by Kapil Dev is timely by the fact that cricketing competitions, most times between India and Pakistan, tend to assume geopolitical and emotional overtones. By requesting the players, fans and media members not to engage in over dramatic stories, Kapil is calling back to the basics: the competition on the field, respect and sportsmanship. 

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Check Team India’s Super Four Full Schedule

Tags: asia cup 2025ind vs pak matchIndia vs Pakistan Matchkapil devteam india

RELATED News

Kuldeep should be part of Test cricket if you have to take 20 wickets: Anil Kumble
Asia Cup 2025: Check Team India’s Super Four Full Schedule
Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence After Rare Non Podium Finish, Sends Message To Sachin Yadav
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
‘I Gave It All’ Arshad Nadeem Regrets Missing Medal At The World Athletics Championships 2025

LATEST NEWS

State Governments making advances for greater efficiency in public financial management: CAG
Neeraj Ghaywan Returns: Homebound Selected for India Oscar Entry
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout
ABVP's Deepika Jha dedicates DUSU win to students, slams NSUI on "vote theft"
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 OUT: Direct Links to Check CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut off Marks | Latest Notification Here
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan
"So shocking": Papon, Shaan express grief over demise of 'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg
From Zubeen Garg to Dilip Kumar: Remembering Celebrities Who Faced Tragic Endings
Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Hold First Call In Three Months: What’s On Agenda?
Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy
Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy
Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy
Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy

QUICK LINKS