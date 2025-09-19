Asia Cup 2025: Check Team India’s Super Four Full Schedule

The Super 4s phase of Asia cup 2025 will start September 20 where four teams will fight in the second round India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India are the champions of this round and they are broadly regarded as the favourites, yet, the other three sides will be intending to interfere with their route to the title.

Super Four Full Schedule, Asia Cup 2025

The first game of the Super 4s is Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh which is to take place in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday September 20. The first Super 4s event of India will be the following day, Sunday, September 21, with Pakistan, a match of blockbuster. The same fixture is to be played in Dubai where it starts at 6:30 PM IST. Next games are Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on the 23rd of September under the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, India vs Bangladesh on 24th of September under Dubai, Pakistan vs Bangladesh on 25th of September, under Dubai and the last game India vs Sri Lanka on 26 th of September, again under Dubai. All the games of India in this stage are held in Dubai, so they have a consistency in the location.

Team India Super Four Full Schedule, Asia Cup 2025

India will, therefore, play the following list in the Super 4s Pakistan on Sept 21, Bangladesh on Sept 24 and Sri Lanka on Sept 26, all at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They give India several chances to stamp authority but with a good opposition and the burden of holding on to a title, every single match will challenge their determination. The Super 4s will finish immediately in advance of the final on September 28. Therefore, after the completion of the round robin of the four groups and the top two groups surviving teams will play in the Asia Cup 2025 title match.

