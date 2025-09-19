Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence After Rare Non Podium Finish, Sends Message To Sachin Yadav

In the Final 2025 World Athletics Championship, Neeraj Chopra was ranked on the 8th position with a maximum of his throw being 84.03m, he ended a streak of 26 World Championship events with this and a top three ranking.

What Does Neeraj Chopra Say of his performance?

Chopra showed that he had been suffering with a back injury since the area of probably September 4, which he was not ready to reveal publicly before the incident. He claimed that this injury had an impact on his physical state as he walked into the final. Even with the injury, he got out there to compete with the hope that he would overcome his injury but he admitted that being less than the best made him not do as well as he was now used to. Chopra in his response was confused and frustrated by it and said ‘I do not know what happened today. I will learn today and insisted on fitness and technique in javelin.’ He emphasized that physically being in shape is crucial in athletics, out of shape, you are out.

It’s not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges but it wasn’t my night. I’m really happy for Sachin, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal.… pic.twitter.com/OUcF4Mghrm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 19, 2025







Neeraj Chopra On Sachin Yadav

He admitted that this outcome was the end of a 26 match streak since June 2021, Chopra had never scored less than 2nd place in a competition. He was not usually out of the podium in this event. Despite this he was delighted to see his younger compatriot Sachin Yadav hurl himself a personal best and place 4th nearly a bronze medal. Chopra left no doubt that he would take time to think about this performance, practice more on his technique, take better care of his fitness and be back stronger. He viewed this outcome as a failure and not a loss highlighting that sport comprises of such situations and that one can use them to make improvements.

