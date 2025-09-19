‘I Gave It All’ Arshad Nadeem Regrets Missing Medal At The World Athletics Championships 2025

Arshad Nadeem, the javelin thrower who represented Pakistan and Olympic champion of the time bitterly said that he managed to rank 10th in the World Athletics Championships and he blamed his performance on his injury. He left a post to his followers on X thanking them and telling them that he was able to perform as he would have liked.

Arshad Nadeem About His Performance

During the qualifying and subsequent endeavors, Arshad made the maximum attempt of 82.75 meters in the third attempt. He had a mixed performance, in his first achievement, he threw 82.73m, but the following attempt was a foul and in the end he could not progress to the next phase which was elimination. The injury that Arshad claimed to have been coping with since early July apparently affected his training, preparation and peak condition. Following the contest, Arshad apologised to his Pakistani fans, claiming that he felt he has failed to deliver to them, but that he would come back more forcefully. He stressed that no matter what he did his best in such cases.

Dear Pakistanis, I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support and love throughout the World Athletics Championships. Although I couldn’t achieve the result I had hoped for in the final, I am proud to have represented our nation on the biggest stage.… — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) September 18, 2025







India At The World Athletics Championships 2025

In the meantime, India, through its Neeraj Chopra, who was a regular competitor and a past winner, did not even make the podium as he finished in the eighth place with a maximum launch of 84.03 m. Sachin Yadav was an unexpected star of India and won fourth place with a personal best of 86.27m. Keshorn Walcott won the gold medal with Anderson Peters and the USA in second and third place respectively. This creates the image of hope not fulfilled, an individual fight, yet, sportsmanship and determination. Though wounded in the accident, Arshad Nadeem is not giving up, but wants personal redemption as well as to win the satisfaction of making his country proud.

