IND vs UAE Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025, 2nd Match: Team India Set To Clash UAE In Tournament Opener

IND vs UAE (India vs UAE) Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025, 2nd Match: The United Arab Emirates will be the first opponent of Team India today, and the match will be the opening of Asia Cup 2025. The live IND vs UAE updates and the current T20 score have captured the attention of the cricket fans worldwide as the two opposing sides fight it out in Dubai. India with a strong and aggressive team will seek to begin their campaign off well against the UAE who will turn to the home conditions and domestic experience of the ILT20 to upset the favourites. The stage is all set up to have an exciting contest with India trying to exercise some kind of dominance even in the first ball.

IND vs UAE Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025, 2nd Match

The current T20 International between India and UAE is the second between the countries. The two met the first time in the 2016 Asia Cup, where India pursued a modest 82 in a little more than ten overs. Post that unequal battle, the development of UAE has been felt especially through the ILT20 league, which has exposed their players to the global talent and made them more competitive.

The T20 form has been dominated by India, as evident during the current cycle of World Cup which has succeeded in winning 17 out of 20 matches since, and all of the bilateral series they have participated in since. Nevertheless, there is a slight glimmer of hope in UAE, as it is relying on a long T20I break by India of more than seven months and Indias chequered track record in UAE.