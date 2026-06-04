LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir elon musk Ajit Agarkar donald trump Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
Live

Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued as Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh Brace for Thunderstorms

🕒 Updated: June 4, 2026 09:23:04 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Weather Today Live
Weather Today Live

India Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: On Thursday, June 4 a sort of mix thunderstorms, heavy rain , gusty winds and some intense heat  is expected over different stretches of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a set of weather alerts, with multiple regions under watch at the same time. In several areas of the north east and east, rain and lightning based thunderstorms are likely, while some parts of central and western India may still feel hot and muggy. The progress of the southwest monsoon is also being closely monitored, because weather systems are still likely to trigger pre monsoon showers across a good number of places. As per IMD forecasts, around 17 states have now been placed under rain and thunderstorm alerts for the next 24 hours.  

Meanwhile, strong winds could reach 60-80 kmph in regions such as Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. Lightning activity is also expected, and isolated spells of very heavy rainfall may occur. People have been advised to stay cautious, mainly where falling trees could happen, where power disruptions may occur, and where traffic disturbances might build up. In the national capital region, which covers Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and nearby areas , the sky is likely to stay partly cloudy. During afternoon and evening, light rain is possible, plus thunderstorms and gusty winds that can show up quickly. Wind speeds could go up to 40-60 kmph, which may give brief relief from the scorching heat that had been hanging over the area in recent weeks. Similar patterns are also expected across several portions of northwestern India.

At the same time, heavy rainfall warnings are still on the books for parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, the Northeast and the nearby eastern stretch of the country. Tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Goa and the north eastern states could also get fairly strong showers, which may mess with travel plans a bit. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, places like Mumbai, Pune and Thane are expected to see rain, thunderstorm activity and gusts.  

Live Updates

  • 09:23 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Will it Rain in Delhi, Haryana, Noida, Punjab Today

    The IMD has forecast gusty winds around 50-60 kmph, in some areas of Delhi, Haryana Punjab, Rajasthan Jammu & Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh. Also there might be a few scattered hailstorms, in western Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, but only in isolated pockets.
  • 08:20 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Warning

    There isnt any heatwave warning on June 4. But the IMD has said that, heatwave type conditions may start later this week over Bihar and then, move to parts of eastern and also western Uttar Pradesh.
  • 08:20 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Weather Today

    For Delhi, Thursday is expected to stay warm, but nothing too out of the blue for heat. As per the IMD , the sky may turn partly cloudy , with some chance of thunderstorm activity around the evening and later night. Meanwhile, winds are likely to be fairly strong, and the gusts could reach about 50 kmph. The mercury is anticipated to hover between 38°C and 40°C.
  • 08:20 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Weather Today

    The southwest monsoon is likely to get started over Kerala within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday June 3. The situation is also agreeable for the monsoon to move ahead, into Kerala Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.
  • 08:20 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Hello And Welcome To The Live Blog

    India Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live blog of India Weather Today (3 June, 2026). We bring to you the fresh updates of rainfall, snowfall or heatwave of any place in India. Stay tuned for fresh updates. 

Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued as Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh Brace for Thunderstorms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued as Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh Brace for Thunderstorms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued as Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh Brace for Thunderstorms
Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued as Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh Brace for Thunderstorms
Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued as Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh Brace for Thunderstorms
Weather Today (4 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued as Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh Brace for Thunderstorms

QUICK LINKS