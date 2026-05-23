Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Iran Strikes, US Military On Standby, Asim Munir In Tehran
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” launching a new round of strikes against Iran unless negotiations produce a last-minute breakthrough, according to an Axios report citing sources who have spoken directly with the president. The report said Trump held a meeting with his senior national security team on Friday morning. CBS News also reported that the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility of renewed military action against Iran. While no final decision had been taken yet, the report said US defence and intelligence officials had started updating recall rosters at overseas military bases. Some military personnel also reportedly cancelled Memorial Day weekend plans amid expectations that possible action could be ordered.
Reports say that the Pentagon remains on constant standby to carry out any directive issued by the president. The officials also warned of “serious consequences” if Iran does not agree to a deal. Axios separately reported that Trump convened another meeting with his senior national security officials to discuss the escalating Iran war.
Meanwhile, Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday as part of Pakistan’s efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran. In a statement, the Pakistan military said the visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts” aimed at accelerating attempts to secure a deal between the United States and Iran to end the regional conflict. According to Iran’s ISNA News Agency, the United States and Iran are continuing indirect negotiations focused on building a framework for a possible agreement.
The report said both sides are currently exchanging messages and draft proposals through intermediaries. An Iranian official had earlier told Al Jazeera that negotiators were “very close” to reaching an understanding. The report further stated that intensive mediation efforts are ongoing, with Mohsin Naqvi currently in Iran to discuss the status of the Strait of Hormuz.
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The Indian economy is reeling due to high global crude prices. On Saturday, India’s public oil companies increased the fuel price for the third time in a week amid continued hostilities between Iran and US. According to the new hike, petrol prices rise by 87 paise per litre and diesel by 91 paise per litre. After the increase, petrol in Delhi is now priced at ₹99.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹92.49 per litre.
Read full story here: Petrol-Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Check New Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata After Third Increase This Month Amid Iran-US War
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Several independent reports are emerging that Iran has closed its airspace amid the US preparing to launch another strike against Tehran. OSINIT accounts on X have been sharing screengrabs from Flightradar showing how, in a matter of hours, the Iranian airspace has emptied.
The airspace is currently clear over Iran pic.twitter.com/y8bYW7wv8l
— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 23, 2026