Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Iran Strikes, US Military On Standby, Asim Munir In Tehran

Trump considers Iran strikes as US military on standby; Pakistan steps in with mediation.

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” launching a new round of strikes against Iran unless negotiations produce a last-minute breakthrough, according to an Axios report citing sources who have spoken directly with the president. The report said Trump held a meeting with his senior national security team on Friday morning. CBS News also reported that the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility of renewed military action against Iran. While no final decision had been taken yet, the report said US defence and intelligence officials had started updating recall rosters at overseas military bases. Some military personnel also reportedly cancelled Memorial Day weekend plans amid expectations that possible action could be ordered.

Reports say that the Pentagon remains on constant standby to carry out any directive issued by the president. The officials also warned of “serious consequences” if Iran does not agree to a deal. Axios separately reported that Trump convened another meeting with his senior national security officials to discuss the escalating Iran war.

Pakistan Steps In With Mediation Efforts

Meanwhile, Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday as part of Pakistan’s efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran. In a statement, the Pakistan military said the visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts” aimed at accelerating attempts to secure a deal between the United States and Iran to end the regional conflict. According to Iran’s ISNA News Agency, the United States and Iran are continuing indirect negotiations focused on building a framework for a possible agreement.

The report said both sides are currently exchanging messages and draft proposals through intermediaries. An Iranian official had earlier told Al Jazeera that negotiators were “very close” to reaching an understanding. The report further stated that intensive mediation efforts are ongoing, with Mohsin Naqvi currently in Iran to discuss the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

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