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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz

🕒 Updated: June 6, 2026 07:32:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Kumar Singh

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES
US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

Just a day after President Donald Trump announced that “final negotiations” to end the war with Iran were underway, the US military said it shot down four Iranian drones heading for the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command reported that two of Iran’s coastal surveillance radar sites got hit on Friday in response, aiming to prevent more attacks.

US forces said the drones were an immediate danger to ships in the region. In the past hour, explosions and heavy air defence activity have been reported on Kharg Island, up in the northern Persian Gulf. Iranian outlet The Hormuz Letter said the US hit the area, though there’s still no official confirmation. Kharg Island isn’t just another spot—it’s where almost all of Iran’s oil gets shipped out. Close to 90% of the country’s oil exports pass through there.

Meanwhile, over in the occupied West Bank, a seven-month-old Palestinian baby was shot and killed after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on his family’s car. Health officials said the infant was shot in the jaw, his father took a bullet to the hand, and his mother was hurt, too.

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  • 07:32 (IST) 06 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones

    On Friday, the U.S. military claimed to have shot down four drones from Iran that were sent towards the Strait of Hormuz, while hitting some of the radar surveillance sites along the coastlines of the Islamic state. “The attack drones were posing a direct threat to regional maritime traffic,” stated the U.S. Central Command through social media platforms. The military has placed an embargo on Iranian ports as a consequence of their restriction imposed by Tehran on this strategically important waterway for international oil and natural gas transportation. 

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait of Hormuz

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