Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Carries Out Fresh Strikes On Iranian Military Site Amid Peace Talks, Claims They Were 'Defensive'

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

A U.S. official told Reuters that the U.S. had launched new overnight attacks on a military facility in Iran that is thought to threaten commercial maritime traffic in the narrow Strait of Hormuz as well as U.S. forces in the area. American forces also have already identified and destroyed several Iranian drones suspected of carrying out similar attacks.

The previously unknown attacks were in the midst of ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran on a deal to end the nearly three-month war that has claimed thousands of lives, disrupted global shipping and sharply affected energy markets. The developments also coincide with the growing tensions in the Middle East, as Israel continues to escalate its military campaign in Lebanon, and Iran remains determined on uranium enrichment and easing of sanctions along with concerns over regional security.

Two U.S. officials, speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, say the U.S. military downed four Iranian drones and attacked a site where a fifth drone was being built because they determined it threatened to hit the Strait of Hormuz.

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