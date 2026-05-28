Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Carries Out Fresh Strikes On Iranian Military Site Amid Peace Talks, Claims They Were 'Defensive'
A U.S. official told Reuters that the U.S. had launched new overnight attacks on a military facility in Iran that is thought to threaten commercial maritime traffic in the narrow Strait of Hormuz as well as U.S. forces in the area. American forces also have already identified and destroyed several Iranian drones suspected of carrying out similar attacks.
The previously unknown attacks were in the midst of ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran on a deal to end the nearly three-month war that has claimed thousands of lives, disrupted global shipping and sharply affected energy markets. The developments also coincide with the growing tensions in the Middle East, as Israel continues to escalate its military campaign in Lebanon, and Iran remains determined on uranium enrichment and easing of sanctions along with concerns over regional security.
Two U.S. officials, speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, say the U.S. military downed four Iranian drones and attacked a site where a fifth drone was being built because they determined it threatened to hit the Strait of Hormuz.
Check the latest updates from the US-Iran war here:
US President Donald Trump is considering blowing up the sultanate of Oman if it does not ‘behave’ himself while making casual comments to his cabinet members in order to open the strait of Hormuz. The American president made these remarks following speculations about a discussion being held between Iran and Oman regarding the imposition of a charge on ships moving through the strategic water channel that has been blocked due to the war between America and Israel against Iran.
US-Iran conflict latest updates: US troops have launched new attacks in the middle of the night in Iran against an armed facility considered a menace to US troops and vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a US official cited by Reuters on Wednesday. According to the official, who requested anonymity, US troops shot down a number of Iranian drones considered a menace.