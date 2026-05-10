Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 MSC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start Against Black Panthers In Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on MSC in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan ISL Live Score and Updates: Manjapadda Eye Bright Start Against Black Panthers In Kochi infront of the home fans. The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 returns to Kochi as Kerala Blasters FC prepare to host Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 10. With the season entering its decisive phase, both sides head into the contest desperate for points, albeit for very different reasons. While Kerala Blasters are aiming to mathematically secure their survival and finish the campaign strongly, Mohammedan SC are fighting to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive. Stay tuned for KBFC vs MSC live score, KBFC vs MSC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs MSC encounter here on NewsX.

Kerala Blasters FC Looking To Finish Strong

Under the guidance of Ashley Westwood, Kerala Blasters have enjoyed a major turnaround in recent weeks. The Tuskers are unbeaten in their last four matches and have collected 10 points during that period, helping them move away from the relegation zone and climb to ninth place in the standings.

After struggling for consistency earlier in the campaign, Kerala have finally found momentum at the right time. However, despite their improved position, the danger of relegation still exists mathematically if results elsewhere go against them and they fail to pick up points in the remaining games.

Playing at home after a two-week break, the Blasters will be eager to produce another commanding display in front of their supporters. Ashley Westwood’s men are expected to play aggressively from the start, knowing that a victory would almost guarantee their safety and provide a huge confidence boost ahead of the final stages of the season.

Mohammedan SC Fighting To Stay Alive

Mohammedan SC continue to face a difficult battle at the bottom of the table, but recent performances have shown signs of improvement. The Kolkata-based side have drawn each of their last three matches and will hope to build on that momentum in Kochi.

Despite their recent resilience, Mohammedan remain rooted to the bottom spot and are under immense pressure to start converting draws into victories. Odisha FC’s recent win over SC Delhi has further widened the gap between Mohammedan and safety, making the upcoming fixtures extremely important.

The visitors know they cannot afford many more slip-ups if they are to avoid relegation from the top division. Expect Mohammedan SC to approach the game with urgency and determination as they attempt to pull off a crucial away result against an in-form Kerala side.

Head-To-Head Record

Kerala Blasters and Mohammedan SC have faced each other three times in the ISL so far. The Blasters hold a slight advantage in the fixture, having won two matches, while Mohammedan SC have secured one victory. None of the meetings between the two sides have ended in a draw.