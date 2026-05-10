Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL: KBFC 2-1 MSC | Victor Gives Lead To Manjappada

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on MSC in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan ISL Live Score and Updates: Victor makes it 2-1 from a header after meeting a cross from Kevin Yoke. It’s all square at half-time in Kochi as Kerala Blasters FC and Mohammedan SC head into the break locked at 1-1 in an entertaining ISL clash. Mohammedan SC stunned the home crowd late in the first half when Mahitosh Roy unleashed a sensational long-range strike to hand the visitors the lead. However, Kerala responded almost immediately, with Franchu finding the equaliser to restore parity before the whistle. Despite Kerala Blasters creating the better opportunities during the opening 45 minutes, the score remains level heading into what promises to be an exciting second half. Stay tuned for KBFC vs MSC live score, KBFC vs MSC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs MSC encounter here on NewsX.

Kerala Blasters Preview

Kerala Blasters have undergone a massive transformation in recent weeks under the tutelage of Ashley Westwood. The Tuskers are unbeaten in their last four matches and have taken 10 points out of that to move away from the relegation zone and up to ninth in the standings.

Kerala have finally built some head of steam at the right time after struggling for consistency earlier in the campaign. But with that said, they are still mathematically in danger of relegation if results go against them and they don’t pick up points in their remaining games.

The Blasters will be looking to put in another commanding performance in front of their home fans when they return from a two week break to play at home. Ashley Westwood’s men will likely look to attack from the first whistle, knowing that a win would almost certainly guarantee their survival and provide a huge confidence boost going into the run-in.

Mohammedan Preview

Mohammedan SC are still caught in a hard relegation battle, but their recent performances have been heartening. The Kolkata outfit has drawn its last three games and would look to carry that form forward in Kochi.

Mohammedan remain rooted to the bottom of the table and are under immense pressure to start converting draws into wins, despite their recent resilience. Odisha FC’s win over SC Delhi has also increased the gap between Mohammedan and safety and the upcoming fixtures are very important.

The visitors know they cannot afford many more errors if they are to avoid relegation from the top flight. Mohammedan SC will be expected to show urgency and determination as they look to snatch a vital away result against a Kerala side that is in good form.

Head-To-Head Record

In ISL, Kerala Blasters and Mohammedan SC have met each other three times. Mohammedan SC vs The Blasters head-to-head The Blasters have a slight edge in the fixture with two wins to Mohammedan SC’s one. Meetings between the two sides have always had a winner.