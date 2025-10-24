LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Live

Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video

🕒 Updated: October 24, 2025 09:30:59 IST
✍️ Written by: Swastika Sruti

Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead, Several Injured, Many Jumped Off the Bus When It Caught Fire

Kurnool bus tragedy
Kurnool bus tragedy

In a tragic fire accident that occurred on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Friday morning. A sleeper bus carrying 42 passengers caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle near Chinnatekur village. 

Police confirmed that the ill-fated vehicle belonged to Kaleshwaram Travels and had 42 people onboard, including the driver and assistant.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus caught fire moments after hitting a motorcycle, leaving passengers trapped inside. Emergency response teams and local authorities launched immediate rescue efforts.

Live Updates

  • 09:29 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    Kurnool Bus Fire: Watch Video

  • 09:19 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    Kurnool Bus Fire: Bus Hits A Bike

    Kurnool bus tragedy: TDP MP Byreddy Shabari said, “The horrible accident took place at 3:00 am to 3:30 am, where the bus rammed into a bike and immediately the bus caught fire, as per the eyewitnesses. At the time, most of the passengers were asleep and some who were awake broke windows and were saved. Around 19 people were brought to the hospital, and they are being treated. VIDEO | Kurnool bus tragedy: TDP MP Byreddy Shabari said, “The horrible accident took place at 3:00 am to 3:30 am, where the bus rammed into a bike and immediately the bus caught...

    Read Full Story
  • 09:15 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    Kurnool Fire Tragedy: Fire Tenders On Spot

    Several people lost their lives after a bus burst into flames near the Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool. Fire tenders and Police are present at the spot.



  • 08:53 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    Kurnool fire tragedy: President Droupadi Murmu On The Tragedy

    President Droupadi Murmu condoles, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”



  • 08:46 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    Kurnool Bus Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia

    PM Modi condoles the victims of the Kurnool tragic accident: “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM” Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their...

    Read Full Story
Load More
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video

QUICK LINKS