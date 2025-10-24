Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead After Bus Hits Bike, Crashes Into Fuel Tank Causing Fire, Watch Video

Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead, Several Injured, Many Jumped Off the Bus When It Caught Fire
In a tragic fire accident that occurred on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Friday morning. A sleeper bus carrying 42 passengers caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle near Chinnatekur village.
Police confirmed that the ill-fated vehicle belonged to Kaleshwaram Travels and had 42 people onboard, including the driver and assistant.
Preliminary reports suggest that the bus caught fire moments after hitting a motorcycle, leaving passengers trapped inside. Emergency response teams and local authorities launched immediate rescue efforts.
Kurnool bus tragedy: TDP MP Byreddy Shabari said, “The horrible accident took place at 3:00 am to 3:30 am, where the bus rammed into a bike and immediately the bus caught fire, as per the eyewitnesses. At the time, most of the passengers were asleep and some who were awake broke windows and were saved. Around 19 people were brought to the hospital, and they are being treated. VIDEO | Kurnool bus tragedy: TDP MP Byreddy Shabari said, “The horrible accident took place at 3:00 am to 3:30 am, where the bus rammed into a bike and immediately the bus caught...
Several people lost their lives after a bus burst into flames near the Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool. Fire tenders and Police are present at the spot.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Several people lost their lives after a bus burst into flames near the Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool. Fire tenders and Police are present at the spot.
More details awaited pic.twitter.com/JMsDJQpnen
— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu condoles, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2025
PM Modi condoles the victims of the Kurnool tragic accident: “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM” Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their...