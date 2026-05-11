LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026. They have not told us the exact date and time yet.

Read More