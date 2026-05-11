LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 11, 2026 09:28:06 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026. They have not told us the exact date and time yet.

Read More 

Live Updates

  • 09:08 (IST) 11 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What is the official date and time given by CBSE for the class 12 results?

    The CBSE board has not given any official date and time for class 12 results. However, it is expected to be out soon. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites for regular updates.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

QUICK LINKS