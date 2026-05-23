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LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

🕒 Updated: May 23, 2026 18:50:37 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Catch LSG vs PBKS Live Score, LSG vs PBKS live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Lucknow here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LSG vs PBKS on OTT platform and mobile app JioHotstar.

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2026
LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Gants vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23 and promises to be an exciting encounter. LSG will be looking to end a disappointing campaign on a high while PBKS are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter. Stay tuned for LSG vs PBKS live score, LSG vs PBKS live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LSG vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX.

LSG looking to avoid bottom spot

Lucknow Super Giants have had a forgettable season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a mere eight points from 13 matches. Their campaign has been a lot of inconsistency with bat and ball. LSG come into the encounter following a thumping seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals where they failed to defend a massive total of 221. The hosts have nothing to play for other than pride and will be hoping to end their season on a high with a morale-boosting victory in front of their home crowd.

PBKS Fighting To Keep Going

Punjab Kings are in a massive slump in form at the worst possible time. Last season’s finalists have lost six in a row and are in must-win territory. Despite the bad run, PBKS still sit fifth in the standings with 13 points and can remain in playoff contention with a win in Lucknow. Pressure will be on but PBKS will hope their experienced players come to the fore in a crunch match.

Pitch Report 

Ekana Stadium has had one of the most even surfaces in IPL 2026. Unlike several high-scoring venues this season, the Lucknow pitch has been such that it has involved both the batters and the bowlers. Only twice this year have scores over 200 been posted at the venue hinting at another competitive contest where smart batting and disciplined bowling could prove decisive.

Live Updates

  • 18:49 (IST) 23 May 2026

    Lucknow super giants vs Punjab kings Live: Pitch Report

    The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has produced some of the most balanced pitches in IPL 2026. Unlike many venues that have witnessed run-fests this season, the surface here has offered assistance to both batters and bowlers alike. Totals crossing the 200-run mark have been recorded only twice at the ground this year, indicating that another closely-fought contest could be on the cards where sensible batting and disciplined bowling may play a crucial role.

  • 18:45 (IST) 23 May 2026

    LSG vs PBKS Live Update: Punjab Kings Preview

    Punjab Kings have hit a rough patch at the most crucial stage of the tournament. The runners-up from last season are currently on a six-match losing streak and now face a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. Even after their poor run, PBKS remain fifth on the points table with 13 points and can still stay in contention with a victory against Lucknow. With pressure mounting, the team will rely heavily on its senior players to deliver in this high-stakes encounter.

  • 18:43 (IST) 23 May 2026

    LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants Preview

    Lucknow Super Giants have endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign and currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just eight points from 13 matches. The side has struggled to find consistency in both batting and bowling throughout the season. LSG head into this clash after suffering a heavy seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals despite posting a daunting total of 221. With their playoff hopes already over, the hosts will now aim to finish their season positively and give their fans something to cheer about with a strong performance at home.

  • 18:38 (IST) 23 May 2026

    LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between LSG and PPBKS all the way from Lucknow! 

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

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LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

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LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update
LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update
LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update
LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

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