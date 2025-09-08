Nepal Gen Z Protests LIVE Updates: 14 Killed, Multiple Injured, Army Deployed In Kathmandu

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal | Protestors climb over police barricades as they stage a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites. pic.twitter.com/mHBC4C7qVV
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025
A Gen Z-led protest against government corruption and the recent social media ban in Nepal turned violent on Monday, resulting in the death of a protester and multiple injuries, particularly in Kathmandu’s New Baneshwor and Damak in Jhapa district. In New Baneshwor, a demonstrator reportedly succumbed to gunshot wounds while being treated at Civil Hospital, while in Damak, police used water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after protesters attempted to breach the municipal office, burn an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and set motorcycles ablaze.
Several journalists covering the unrest, including Dipendra Dhungana, Umesh Karki, and Shyam Shrestha, were also injured during clashes. The Nepali Army was deployed, and curfews were extended in high-security zones around government and presidential residences to contain escalating tensions.
The protests were fueled by public outrage over the government’s shutdown of 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat, which young Nepalis claim suppress free expression while failing to address corruption. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, escalated as protesters entered restricted zones near Parliament, prompting a strong police response.
Prominent Nepali artists and entertainers, such as Hari Bansha Acharya and Prakash Saput, publicly supported the movement, encouraging youth activism and providing assistance to demonstrators. The ban followed government warnings and a Supreme Court ruling requiring social media platforms to register and pay taxes, though the related bill has not yet passed Parliament.
14 people have been killed in Nepal after security forces clashed with Gen Z protestors over a countrywide social media ban, AFP reports.
Nepal protests over social media ban leave at least 10 dead, police tell AFP
At least eight young men lost their lives and several others were injured on Monday after police fired tear gas to disperse a Gen Z-led crowd that stormed Nepal’s parliament in Kathmandu, protesting against the government’s social media ban and alleged corruption.
Authorities have so far confirmed eight fatalities, while the exact number of injured remains unclear. Many of the wounded, some in critical condition, were caught in the violence as demonstrators filled the streets of New Baneshwor.
