Nepal Gen Z Protests LIVE Updates: 14 Killed, Multiple Injured, Army Deployed In Kathmandu

Nepal Gen Z protest turns violent over social media ban, corruption; 1 dead, multiple injured, curfews imposed in key zones. Photos/X.

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal | Protestors climb over police barricades as they stage a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites. pic.twitter.com/mHBC4C7qVV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025





A Gen Z-led protest against government corruption and the recent social media ban in Nepal turned violent on Monday, resulting in the death of a protester and multiple injuries, particularly in Kathmandu’s New Baneshwor and Damak in Jhapa district. In New Baneshwor, a demonstrator reportedly succumbed to gunshot wounds while being treated at Civil Hospital, while in Damak, police used water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after protesters attempted to breach the municipal office, burn an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and set motorcycles ablaze.

Several journalists covering the unrest, including Dipendra Dhungana, Umesh Karki, and Shyam Shrestha, were also injured during clashes. The Nepali Army was deployed, and curfews were extended in high-security zones around government and presidential residences to contain escalating tensions.

The protests were fueled by public outrage over the government’s shutdown of 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat, which young Nepalis claim suppress free expression while failing to address corruption. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, escalated as protesters entered restricted zones near Parliament, prompting a strong police response.

Prominent Nepali artists and entertainers, such as Hari Bansha Acharya and Prakash Saput, publicly supported the movement, encouraging youth activism and providing assistance to demonstrators. The ban followed government warnings and a Supreme Court ruling requiring social media platforms to register and pay taxes, though the related bill has not yet passed Parliament.