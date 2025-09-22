New GST Rates 2025 LIVE: GST 2.0 Is Here! Discover What’s Getting Cheaper, What’s More Affordable, And Where Are The Rate Cuts Starting Today?

New GST Rates Live Updates | GST 2.0 Slabs & Rates 2025 Live: India has executed latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions on around 375 items, as per the official statements till now. These changes are intended to offer economic relief to consumers and increase demand during the festival.

New GST Rates Live Updates | GST 2.0 Slabs & Rates 2025 Live:

GST 2.0 Rate Cuts are effective from today, September 22, 2025 with around 375 items that may now cost you cheaper.

India has executed latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions on around 375 items, as per the official statements till now. These changes are intended to offer economic relief to consumers and increase demand during the festival.

GST 2.0 marks a huge pivot in India’s taxation journey, focusing simplicity, affordability, and economic incentive. While it assures low-priced essentials and efficient compliance, matching state revenues and compensation with centre. As the 56th GST Council meeting makes clear, all eyes are on how quickly these restructurings could bring relief to our day-to-day purchases, bringing meaningful financial changes during Diwali, one of the biggest Indian festivals.

GST 2.0: How Does It Compare with the Previous Structure?

• Existing GST slabs are 5%, 12%, 18%, 28% (plus specific carve-out rates, e.g., 0.25% for precious stones, 3% for gold).

• Proposed GST 2.0 structure:

* 5%: Essentials and value-added goods.

* 18%: Ordinary goods and services.

* 40%: On Luxury and sin products.

Compensation cess, previously used to offset state revenue losses, is anticipated to be phased out from the system by March 2026.