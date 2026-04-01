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Home > Offbeat News > When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage

When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Hanuman Jayanti is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It celebrates his birth anniversary, which falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Powerful Lord Hanuman Rituals for Love, Marriage and Wealth
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Powerful Lord Hanuman Rituals for Love, Marriage and Wealth

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 1, 2026 09:03:25 IST

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When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Hanuman Jayanti is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It celebrates his birth anniversary, which falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. 

On the day, people across the country celebrate with devotion, offer prayers, and seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings. In 2026. Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2. 

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – 07:06 AM on Apr 01, 2026

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Purnima Tithi Ends – 07:41 AM on Apr 02, 2026 

Lord Hanuman Mantras

Om Anjani Sutaye Namah..!!

Om Ham Hanumate Namah..!!

Om Hanumate Rudratmakaye Namah..!!

Om Anjaneyay Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi, Tanno Hanumant Prachodayat..!!

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage

Taurus: Mars will transit in the eleventh house from their zodiac sing. Mars’ arrival in the house of income will create a favourable situation for them. A surge of energy and enthusiasm will enable them to perform better at work, and they will also benefit from the blessings of Lord Hanuman. 

Gemini: Mars is transiting in your tenth house. On Hanuman Jayanti, Mars’ will bring the fruits of hard work to Gemini natives. Businessmen and those employed will find success. 

Cancer: Mars will affect the ninth house. This transit will be extremely fortunate for those born under your sign. During this time, you may suddenly achieve significant success. Long-distance travel will be beneficial. 

Scorpio: Mars is about too transit through the fifth house of Scorpio zodiac signs. During this time, people of your zodiac sign will receive the special blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Capricorn: Mars is transiting in the third house of your zodiac sign. This will bring you benefits. You will feel very energetic during this time. Mars helps you overcome enemies, and Lord Hanuman is known as the remover of troubles.

Also Read: LPG Cylinder Price Hike From April 1: Commercial Gas Cylinders Costlier By Up To ₹218 – Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai & Other Cities

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When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage

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When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage

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When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage
When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage
When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage
When Is Hanuman Jayanti- March 1 or 2? Check Correct Date, Time, Top 5 Zodiac Signs Attracting Money, Love, Marriage

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