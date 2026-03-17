NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: SA 107, NZ 175/6 | New Zealand Beat South Africa By 68 Runs, Level Series 1-1

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I- Check Out the live updates from the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: South Africa are now 7 down as New Zealand inch closer to winning the match. Mulder, Estherhuizen, de Zorzi all have been dimissed in the run-chase. South Africa are reeling currently. New Zealand posted a competitive 175/6 in 20 overs, finishing strongly after a late surge. Devon Conway anchored the innings with a solid 60 at the top, while Josh Clarkson provided a blistering finish with an unbeaten 26 off just 9 balls. After a steady start and a slight slowdown in the middle overs, New Zealand shifted gears in the death, adding crucial runs to put South Africa under pressure with a challenging target. Catch NZ vs SA Live score, NZ vs SA T20 live updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of New Zealand vs South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton here on NewsX.
The spotlight remains firmly on the veterans. Devon Conway and Tom Latham, both dismissed cheaply in the first game, carry the burden of stabilizing a top order that lacked both patience and execution. The return of Lockie Ferguson is a significant boost for the Kiwis; his raw pace and ability to extract bounce will be essential on a Hamilton surface that historically rewards fast bowlers who can hit a hard length.
South Africa, meanwhile, is riding a wave of momentum that few saw coming given their “transitional” squad. The 19-year-old debutant Nqobani Mokoena was the architect of the first-match victory, bagging three wickets and earning Player of the Match honors. With Gerald Coetzee and Ottniel Baartman finding rhythm early, the Proteas have a pace battery that looks surprisingly cohesive. Their batting, while slightly scratchy in the chase of 92, saw a steadying hand in Connor Esterhuizen, whose unbeaten 45 proved he has the temperament for the international stage.
Seddon Park usually offers a more balanced contest than the Bay Oval. While the new ball might zip around under the lights, the ground’s shorter boundaries and true bounce often lead to scores in the 170–180 range. For New Zealand, the equation is simple: adapt or fall 0-2 behind in a five-match series. They must find a way to navigate the early threat of Mokoena and Coetzee if they want to give their bowlers a competitive total to defend.
If the Black Caps can weather the storm and post a par score, their experience should give them the edge in a high-pressure environment. However, should the Proteas’ young guns fire again, South Africa could be well on their way to a historic series win on Kiwi soil.
Brilliant victory from NZ!
An incredible bowling effort powers New Zealand to a comprehensive win against South Africa 💪
📝: https://t.co/PXd1pm6uIN pic.twitter.com/C7PPNfn8AH
— ICC (@ICC) March 17, 2026
Huge loss for the Proteas!
🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨
The second T20I comes to a close in Hamilton as New Zealand secure victory by 68 runs. 🏏
The five-match series is level at 1-1 as we head into the third clash on Friday. 🇿🇦
📸: @PhotosportNZ #Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/MxTSa3uSWK
— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 17, 2026
Game Over!
Series level! Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears bag three wickets apiece to seal a strong victory at Seddon Park. 👌
Next stop: Eden Park, Friday 20 March. All the scores 👉 https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app 📲#NZvSA | 📸 @photosportnz pic.twitter.com/K1GDIRrPBf
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 17, 2026
THAT’S IT! Lockie Ferguson finished things off in style as New Zealand sealed a convincing win. George Linde tried to go down fighting, smashing back-to-back boundaries—a drilled four through extra cover followed by another over the infield. But Ferguson had the final say. He banged in a short ball that cramped Linde for room, and the mistimed pull went straight to Cole McConchie at long-on, who completed a simple catch. South Africa were bowled out shortly after, as New Zealand wrapped up a dominant win to level the series, completing a strong comeback after the first game. ...
New Zealand completely dismantled South Africa in the death overs, reducing them to 99/9 after 15 overs. Lockie Ferguson triggered the collapse in the 14th over with two wickets in two balls, dismissing Keshav Maharaj and Nqobani Mokoena, leaving South Africa reeling at 92/9 after 14 overs. In the next over, Kyle Jamieson kept things tight despite a lone six from George Linde. Linde tried to fight back with some big hitting, but lacked support from the other end as wickets had already fallen in a heap. With just 7 runs coming off the 15th over, South Africa limped to 99/9 after...