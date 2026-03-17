NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: SA 107, NZ 175/6 | New Zealand Beat South Africa By 68 Runs, Level Series 1-1

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I- Check Out the live updates from the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates. Photo: X

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: South Africa are now 7 down as New Zealand inch closer to winning the match. Mulder, Estherhuizen, de Zorzi all have been dimissed in the run-chase. South Africa are reeling currently. New Zealand posted a competitive 175/6 in 20 overs, finishing strongly after a late surge. Devon Conway anchored the innings with a solid 60 at the top, while Josh Clarkson provided a blistering finish with an unbeaten 26 off just 9 balls. After a steady start and a slight slowdown in the middle overs, New Zealand shifted gears in the death, adding crucial runs to put South Africa under pressure with a challenging target. Catch NZ vs SA Live score, NZ vs SA T20 live updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of New Zealand vs South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton here on NewsX.