{OUT} Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Result Today (01-10-2025) Wednesday Lucky Draw LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Won by Ticket [DP 784922] – Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Today 01-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Lottery Result LIVE:

Dhanalakshmi is a lottery that is drawn on Wednesdays by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Lotteryresult today 1 October 2025 at 3pm. The lucky draw of Dhanalakshmi Lottery is held every Wednesday at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket price of Dhanalakshmi Lottery is Rs. 50 and the draw number following the prefix DL. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The lottery also features attractive second and third prizes of Rs. 30 Lakh and Rs. 5 Lakh. The live draw begins at 3:00 PM sharp, with official results published by 5:00 PM. Make sure you have your tickets ready and bookmark this page for live updates. Good luck to all participants! The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Dhanalekshmi DL-20 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

The first prize is ₹1 Crore, the second prize is ₹30 Lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 Lakh, all common to every series. The fourth prize is ₹5,000, given 20 times for tickets matching the last four digits, while the fifth prize is ₹2,000, given 6 times. The sixth prize is ₹1,000, drawn 30 times for the last four digits. The seventh prize is ₹500, given 76 times, and the eighth prize is ₹200, given 96 times. The ninth prize is ₹100, drawn 138 times for the last four digits. In addition, there is a consolation prize of ₹5,000 for all other series holding the same first prize number.

Kerala Lottery Result at https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 01-10-2025: Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers Result at 3 PM

Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – DP 784922

Kerala Lucky Draw Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – DU 601043

Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – DR 622489

Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Lottery Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – DN784922 DO784922, DR784922 DS784922, DT784922 DU784922, DV784922 DW784922

DX784922 DY784922 DZ784922

Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Lottery Fourth Prize Money: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket Number – 0127 0865 1291 1327 1706 2046 2167 2374 2688 2839 3770 4201 4260 4506 5646 5685 6188 7902 9625

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0508 1322 3337 4591 5112 8008

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0249 2281 2397 2422 2443 3510 3515 4316 4340 4653 5030 5060 6275 6530 6639 6663 6926 7382 8442 9048 9116 9209 9242 9502 9571

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – Kerala Lottery Result Today 7th Prize: Rs.500: 0167 0316 0393 0432 0837 0907 0981 1100 1197 1271 1393 1746 1766 1770 1850 1861 1911 2116 2134 2477 3011 3028 3087 3140 3224 3257 3269 3315 3382 3440 3638 3905 3987 3994 4025 4127 4521 4631 5007 5066 5105 5158 5248 5592 5616 5736 5817 5848 5907 6094 6105 6137 6336 6575 6621 6684 6828 6831 7008 7355 7639 7651 8018 8103 8294 8319 8380 8710 8906 8959 9041 9485 9491 9672 9752 9839

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1294 4591 1408 9034 0790 7156 2324 2270 4484 4547 3973 4650 6868 6915 2780 7888 8259 6794 8224 6867 3741 7679 3772 8237 1124 3202 8130 2647 6679 4680 0246 8290 3443 4375 4772 2573 2537 8157 4851 7157 8795 0593 0485 2021 0967 2670 9033 0755 1104 2212 0079 9874 1863 6239 0587 8495 9530 5339 0549 9320 7774 5018 9870 2613 2268 5703 7952 9666 3482 7067 4159 5446 3976 1518 1019 3553 5194 7116 9710 6325 8519 9385 8480 3318 5654 1443 1803 6307 9596 3446 7991 7150 2387 9712 4997 6617 7959 2674 9276 2051 4731 6543 5738 7868 5764 0891 4077 7600 9274 4786 6131 4436 9199 8701 1727 1467 8389 5208 9030 2097 4829 7916 2136 8507 4068 7329 4639 7604 9297 0557 7649 4081 2309

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 01-10-2025: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)