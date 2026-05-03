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Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Crowned Champions, Beat HYK By 5 Wickets

🕒 Updated: May 4, 2026 02:09:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PES vs HYK Live Score PSL 2026: Catch PES vs HYK Live Score, PES vs HYK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PES vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates. Photo X
Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates. Photo X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen As It Happened PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi won the Pakistan Super League 2026 Final by five wickets, defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen. Kingsmen started well but collapsed after losing Marnus Labuschagne, with Saim Ayub scoring 54. Aaron Hardie starred with four wickets as they were bowled out for 129. In the chase, Zalmi lost early wickets, including Babar Azam, but Hardie (55*) and Abdul Samad (48) guided them home, sealing the win with ease. Stay tuned for PES vs HYK live score, PES vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PES vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi have been the standout side of PSL 2026. They had been dominant in the league stage, winning eight of their 10 matches, losing only one and one being washed out. Zalmi were comfortably placed at the top of the table and they carried that momentum to the playoffs.

They put in a dominant display in the Qualifier against Islamabad United, prevailing by 70 runs in Karachi. Their batting unit has been consistent while the bowling unit has backed it with disciplined performances. Zalmi go into the final as firm favourites with a well-balanced squad and a captain in prime form.

Hyderabad Kingsmen

The Hyderabad Kingsmen have had a truly remarkable journey to the final. They had a dismal start losing four straight matches but staged a dramatic turnaround to win seven of their last eight league matches to sneak into the playoffs.

The Kingsmen had to go the harder route, placing fourth in the standings. They defeated Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 and then defeated Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 to reach the final. Kingsmen, playing their first PSL season, have proven resilient and adaptable, making them a dangerous opponent despite their underdog status.

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a batter’s paradise throughout PSL 2026. High-scoring games have been a regular affair with the average first innings score in the last five games being around the 188-run mark.

The pitch has a good bounce and a decent pace for stroke-makers to play their shots freely. Some early help for bowlers, especially pacers, is available but generally this wears off quickly. Captains winning the toss will likely want to chase first. “Anything under 180 could be par or below par on this surface.

Head-to-Head Record

Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen have faced each other once in PSL history. Zalmi won that clash, successfully chasing down a modest 146-run target in a nail-biting finish off the very last ball.

Matches Played: 1
Won by Peshawar Zalmi: 1
Won by Hyderabad Kingsmen: 0
No Result/Tie: None

Live Updates

  • 00:19 (IST) 04 May 2026

    PES vs HYK PSL 2026 Final Live Updates: Winning Moment!

    Here’s a look at the winning moment! 

  • 00:14 (IST) 04 May 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates: PES WIN!

    That’s it! A single and a boundary and Peshawar Zalmi are the Champions of PSL 2026! Clinch their second title after a gap of 9 years!

  • 00:11 (IST) 04 May 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL Live: PES 125/5 After 15 Overs

    Peshawar Zalmi took firm control of the chase during this phase, moving from 89/4 after 11 overs to 125/5 after 15 overs, needing just 5 runs to win against Hyderabad Kingsmen. Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad stitched together a crucial partnership, steadily chipping away at the target. Samad played the aggressor, smashing boundaries and a six off Saim Ayub, while Hardie anchored the innings and brought up a composed half-century. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking with regular boundaries and smart strike rotation, taking the game away from Kingsmen. Although Samad fell for a well-made 48, caught off Mohammad Ali, the damage...

    Read Full Story
  • 23:37 (IST) 03 May 2026

    PES vs HYK PSL 2026 Final Live Updates: PES 79/4 After 10 Overs

    Peshawar Zalmi kept the chase on track with a steady phase, reaching 73/4 after 9 overs against Hyderabad Kingsmen. Abdul Samad provided the spark with a well-timed six off Hassan Khan, while Aaron Hardie continued to rotate the strike and anchor the innings. In the 10th over, Akif Javed kept things tight despite a boundary from Samad, conceding just 6 runs.

    Score after 10 overs: PES 79/4

  • 23:30 (IST) 03 May 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Updates: PES 64/4 After 8 Overs

    Peshawar Zalmi steadied things slightly during this phase, moving to 56/4 after 7 overs against Hyderabad Kingsmen. Hassan Khan bowled a tight over, conceding just 3 runs as Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad focused on rotating the strike. In the 8th over, Akif Javed was taken on as Samad smashed a six, helping Zalmi add 8 runs and keep the chase alive.

    Score after 8 overs: PES 64/4

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Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Crowned Champions, Beat HYK By 5 Wickets

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Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Crowned Champions, Beat HYK By 5 Wickets

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Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Crowned Champions, Beat HYK By 5 Wickets
Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Crowned Champions, Beat HYK By 5 Wickets
Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Crowned Champions, Beat HYK By 5 Wickets
Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Crowned Champions, Beat HYK By 5 Wickets

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