PM Modi In Manipur LIVE Updates: Churachandpur Is Decked Is All Set To Welcome PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur today, September 13, in his first trip to the state since ethnic clashes erupted in 2023. At around 12:30 pm, he will arrive in Churachandpur district from Aizawl, Mizoram. The Prime Minister will address a public gathering at the Peace Ground, interact with people displaced by the Meitei-Kuki conflict, and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore.

The violence in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts, claimed over 260 lives and left thousands homeless. PM Modi will be the first leader to visit the district since Rajiv Gandhi in 1988. Later, he will travel to Imphal to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,200 crore and address another public programme.