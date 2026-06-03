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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins

🕒 Updated: June 3, 2026 08:30:44 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins

Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 3: Dalal Street is set for a cautious start on June 3 as investors track the RBI MPC meeting, GIFT Nifty trends, global market cues and stock-specific opportunities.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 3: Dalal Street is set for a cautious start on June 3 as investors track the RBI MPC meeting, GIFT Nifty trends, global market cues and stock-specific opportunities.

Good morning, readers!

Dalal Street is expected to open with caution on Wednesday. As of 7:40 am IST, the GIFT Nifty was trading with a loss of 12 points, or 0.05%, at 23,480.5. A cautious outlook means that the investors are waiting and watching for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to start its meeting.

Nifty 50 broke a four-day losing streak and ended the day on Tuesday with gains of about 0.4% aided by strength in select sectors. Though the overall market sentiment has turned positive, ahead of the RBI policy decision, traders are likely to take selective bets on stocks rather than aggressive ones.

NHPC, Canara Bank, Adani Ports, Restaurant Brands Asia and a few others are likely to be in focus in today’s session.

Follow this stock market live blog for LIVE updates on the stock market throughout the day.

Live Updates

  • 08:30 (IST) 03 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch Today On June 3: Canara Bank, Wipro, Adani Ports, NHPC Among Key Stocks In Focus

    Stocks to watch today: Canara Bank, Wipro, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Concord Biotech and Dhanuka Agritech amid key deals, approvals and updates.

    Read more here.

  • 08:30 (IST) 03 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Outlook Today On June 3: Will RBI MPC Meeting Lift Nifty Above 23,500?

    Stock Market Today: Indian share markets are likely to be stock-specific on Wednesday, June 3, as investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting opening alongside key global events. Traders will be watching geopolitical tensions, surging crude oil prices, and the US-Iran situation after breaking a four-day losing streak on Tuesday.

    Read more here.

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins

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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins

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