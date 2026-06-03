Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start As RBI MPC Meeting Begins

Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 3: Dalal Street is set for a cautious start on June 3 as investors track the RBI MPC meeting, GIFT Nifty trends, global market cues and stock-specific opportunities.

Good morning, readers!

Dalal Street is expected to open with caution on Wednesday. As of 7:40 am IST, the GIFT Nifty was trading with a loss of 12 points, or 0.05%, at 23,480.5. A cautious outlook means that the investors are waiting and watching for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to start its meeting.

Nifty 50 broke a four-day losing streak and ended the day on Tuesday with gains of about 0.4% aided by strength in select sectors. Though the overall market sentiment has turned positive, ahead of the RBI policy decision, traders are likely to take selective bets on stocks rather than aggressive ones.

NHPC, Canara Bank, Adani Ports, Restaurant Brands Asia and a few others are likely to be in focus in today’s session.

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