Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Volatility Pushes Nifty Below Key 24,600 Level, Sensex Drops Over 400 Points Again

🕒 Updated: August 28, 2025 13:26:12 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

If you’re trading during a market dip, here’s one essential tip that could save your portfolio: Always set a stop-loss before entering any trade, and stick to it.

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Ask yourself right now: Do I know the exact price where I’d exit if things go south? If the answer is no, you’re already taking unnecessary risks. A stop-loss isn’t just a safety net, it’s a decision made with a clear head, before emotions like fear or hope cloud your judgment.

Let’s say you buy a stock at $100. What’s your exit point, $95? $90? Define it. Set it. Walk away from the urge to “wait and see.”

Market dips are normal, but they’re also where many traders lose discipline. By sticking to your stop-loss, you avoid panic, protect your capital, and live to trade another day.

So before your next trade, pause and ask: Where is my exit, and will I honor it?

Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Gift Nifty Indicates A Negative Start, Sensex And Nifty Under Pressure

Live Updates

  • 13:25 (IST) 28 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: India May Ease Chinese FDI Restrictions Amid Diplomatic Reset

    India is considering easing restrictions on Chinese investments, signaling a potential shift in its FDI policy amid improving diplomatic ties.

    A senior official recently stated that the government is open to revisiting Press Note 3, which currently mandates prior approval for FDI from neighboring countries, including China.

    NITI Aayog has proposed allowing Chinese investors to hold up to 24% in Indian firms without security clearance. The move aims to attract more foreign capital, particularly in sectors like solar energy and manufacturing, while maintaining tight controls over strategic areas such as telecom, IT, and data security. Discussions remain ongoing.

  • 12:39 (IST) 28 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to Visit China for SCO Summit- First Visit in Over Seven Years

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, his first visit since 2018. The summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will bring together over 20 global leaders — including Russian President Vladimir Putin — signalling a show of Global South solidarity. Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping and other leaders, marking a significant diplomatic engagement amid shifting geopolitical alignments. The visit underscores renewed regional cooperation as tensions with Western powers, especially the U.S., continue to shape global dynamics.

  • 12:37 (IST) 28 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Nifty Dips Below 24,600 Amid Persistent Market Volatility

    The Nifty index fell below the 24,600 mark again amid ongoing market volatility. Investors are cautious due to global economic uncertainties and mixed domestic cues. The markets showed fluctuating trends, reflecting concerns over inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, impacting overall investor sentiment and trading activity.

    Sensex closes at 80,337.43, down 449.11 points (0.56%).

  • 12:31 (IST) 28 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: TCS Partners With Unilab To Modernize Core Business Systems Via Cloud Migration

    TCS announced a strategic partnership with Unilab, a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare company in the Philippines, to modernize its core business systems through cloud migration. This collaboration aims to enhance Unilab’s digital infrastructure and drive operational efficiency.

  • 09:19 (IST) 28 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Opens Lower | Nifty Down 43 Points, Sensex Drops 207 Points

    Market Open Update:

    • Nifty: Opened at 24,669.10, down 42.95 points (−0.17%)

    • Sensex: Opened at 80,579.65, down 206.89 points (−0.26%)

Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Volatility Pushes Nifty Below Key 24,600 Level, Sensex Drops Over 400 Points Again

Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Volatility Pushes Nifty Below Key 24,600 Level, Sensex Drops Over 400 Points Again
Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Volatility Pushes Nifty Below Key 24,600 Level, Sensex Drops Over 400 Points Again
Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Volatility Pushes Nifty Below Key 24,600 Level, Sensex Drops Over 400 Points Again
Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Volatility Pushes Nifty Below Key 24,600 Level, Sensex Drops Over 400 Points Again

