Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Market Volatility Pushes Nifty Below Key 24,600 Level, Sensex Drops Over 400 Points Again

If you’re trading during a market dip, here’s one essential tip that could save your portfolio: Always set a stop-loss before entering any trade, and stick to it.

Ask yourself right now: Do I know the exact price where I’d exit if things go south? If the answer is no, you’re already taking unnecessary risks. A stop-loss isn’t just a safety net, it’s a decision made with a clear head, before emotions like fear or hope cloud your judgment.

Let’s say you buy a stock at $100. What’s your exit point, $95? $90? Define it. Set it. Walk away from the urge to “wait and see.”

Market dips are normal, but they’re also where many traders lose discipline. By sticking to your stop-loss, you avoid panic, protect your capital, and live to trade another day.

So before your next trade, pause and ask: Where is my exit, and will I honor it?