Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid Positive Market Sentiment

The Indian rupee weakened by 17 paise, settling at 88.26 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, September 1. This decline comes amid continued foreign fund outflows, which have put pressure on the domestic currency.
Investors are cautious due to global economic uncertainties and persistent capital movement out of emerging markets. The rupee’s fall reflects concerns about trade tensions and inflationary pressures impacting investor sentiment. Traders will closely watch upcoming economic data and global developments to gauge the rupee’s direction in the near term.