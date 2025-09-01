LIVE TV
Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid Positive Market Sentiment

🕒 Updated: IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Did You Know This About Tariffs and the Stock Market?

When you hear about tariffs, what’s the first thing you think of? Probably higher prices or trade wars, right?

But here’s something most people miss, tariffs don’t just hurt companies; they can actually boost certain sectors in the stock market.

Here’s a fun twist: after tariffs are imposed, stocks in industries like packaging, logistics, and local manufacturing often go up. Why? Because when imported goods become more expensive, companies start producing more domestically. And all that local production needs trucks, warehouses, and packaging, creating unexpected winners in the market.

Think about it: next time tariffs hit, instead of panicking, look at who stands to benefit behind the scenes. Would you have guessed a cardboard box company might rally after a trade dispute?

So, if you were investing during a tariff hike, which sectors would you look at? It’s a reminder that in markets, surprises are everywhere!

  • 11:33 (IST) 01 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Rupee Dips 17 Paise to 88.26 Against US Dollar Amid Foreign Fund Outflows

    The Indian rupee weakened by 17 paise, settling at 88.26 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, September 1. This decline comes amid continued foreign fund outflows, which have put pressure on the domestic currency.

    Investors are cautious due to global economic uncertainties and persistent capital movement out of emerging markets. The rupee’s fall reflects concerns about trade tensions and inflationary pressures impacting investor sentiment. Traders will closely watch upcoming economic data and global developments to gauge the rupee’s direction in the near term.

  • 11:28 (IST) 01 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 300 Points, Nifty Surpasses 24,500; IT and Metal Stocks Lead Gains

    The Sensex gained 300 points, above 80,100, while the Nifty crossed 24,500. IT and metal sectors outperformed, driving positive momentum amid cautious investor sentiment and mixed global cues.

  • 09:50 (IST) 01 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Indian Stock Markets Rise in Early Trade on Optimistic Cues

    Indian stock markets started the day on a strong note, buoyed by positive investor sentiment and favorable global cues. The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 0.42 percent, gaining 333 points to reach 80,144 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 0.35 percent, adding 87 points to trade at 24,520. Analysts attribute the upbeat opening to easing inflation concerns, strong corporate earnings, and sustained foreign inflows. Sectors such as banking, IT, and consumer goods led the gains, reflecting broad-based buying interest. Market participants are now awaiting key macroeconomic data and global developments for further direction.

