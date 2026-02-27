UCL Draw Live Updates, Round Of 16: Barcelona To Face Newcastle, Real Madrid To Play Man City In RO16

Follow the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw live from Nyon! Get real-time updates on every match, the full knockout bracket, and reactions as they happen.

UCL Draw Round Of 16, UEFA Champions League Live Updates: The road to the Puskás Aréna has reached its most defining junction. Following a frantic playoff round that saw giants stumble and underdogs rise, the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw is set to take on Friday, Feb 27 in Nyon. For the remaining 16 clubs, the time for “what-ifs” is over; by the end of the ceremony, the entire bracket through to the final in Budapest will be set in stone.

The Seeded Powerhouses

The headline story of this season’s new format is the dominance of the Premier League. For the first time in history, six English clubs have reached the knockout stage. Top-seeded Arsenal, who navigated the league phase with an unblemished eight-win record, find themselves in pole position alongside Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

These seeded teams enjoy the luxury of hosting the second leg at home, but the “reward” for their league-phase consistency is far from easy. Under the current bracket system, the top eight will be paired against the battle-hardened survivors of the playoffs.

The Playoff Survivors

The unseeded pot is a minefield of historic heavyweights and a northern lightning bolt. Real Madrid and defending champions PSG both navigated tricky playoffs to keep their title hopes alive. Meanwhile, Norway’s Bodø/Glimt provides the tournament’s romantic arc after stunning Inter Milan to become the first Arctic Circle club to reach this stage.

Potential Blockbusters

Because the draw uses a predetermined bracket based on league rankings, we already know the high-stakes permutations:

Manchester City or Sporting CP will face either Real Madrid or the giant-killers Bodø/Glimt .

Arsenal or Bayern Munich are destined for a clash with Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta .

Barcelona and Chelsea await a high-drama pairing with either Newcastle United or PSG.

As the balls are drawn, the tension won’t just be about the Round of 16. Because the full bracket is revealed today, teams will also see which heavyweights they must avoid—or confront—on the potential path to the semi-finals.