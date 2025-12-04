LIVE TV
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Departs for India Visit, Delhi on 'High Alert' with SWAT Teams and Snipers

🕒 Updated: December 4, 2025 12:46:03 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right). (Representative Image: Narendra Modi FB)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right). (Representative Image: Narendra Modi FB)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right). (Representative Image: Narendra Modi FB)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in India for a two-day visit starting Thursday, December 4, 2025, to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks his first trip to the country in four years. 

The agenda for the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi high-level talks is likely to centre on strengthening defence cooperation, safeguarding bilateral trade from external challenges, and discussing potential collaboration on small modular nuclear reactors. 

Putin is expected to land in New Delhi around 4:30 pm on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Later in the evening, PM Modi will host him for a private dinner, a gesture mirroring the hospitality extended by the Russian President during Modi’s Moscow visit in July last year. Russia and India are set to sign several agreements to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including healthcare and trade, during Putin’s visit. 

Live Updates

  • 12:44 (IST) 04 Dec 2025

    Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: "Putin’s visit is crucial" Says Aleksei Zakharov

    On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, fellow with Observer Research Foundation’s Strategic Studies Programme, Aleksei Zakharov says, “It is a much-anticipated visit… Many items will be discussed in traditional areas of cooperation, such as defence and energy. The trade relationship will be the primary focus of this summit… The main effort is to identify new avenues for economic ties, facilitate bilateral trade, and introduce mechanisms that will enable Indian exporters to ramp up shipments to Russia… After the latest sanctions against the most prominent Russian oil companies, India had to cut imports of Russian oil. So, there will...

  • 12:30 (IST) 04 Dec 2025

    Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: "Russia is a trusted ally of India" Says Congress MP Manickam Tagore

    On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, “Russia and India’s relation is not a year old… Before PM Modi came to power, the relationship between Russia and India was strong… Russia is a trusted ally of India, and the relationship dates back to Indira Gandhi’s time… We hope that this visit will be essential in the history of the Indo-Russian relationship.”-ANI #WATCH | Delhi: On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, “Russia and India’s relation is not a year old… Before PM Modi came to power, the relationship between...

  • 12:05 (IST) 04 Dec 2025

    Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russia House Organises Photo Exhibition

    In New Delhi, the Russian House organised a grand photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Russia Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.

    The exhibition featured images of Vladimir Putin with India’s Prime Ministers in the last 25 years, including PM Modi, highlighting the defence cooperation between the two countries. The exhibition also featured models of various defence arsenals of Russia and India, such as indigenous Brahmos missiles, Russian S-400 missile system and Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter jets.

    -ANI

  • 11:56 (IST) 04 Dec 2025

    Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: First Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov Arrives at Parliament

    First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, arrives at the Parliament.



  • 11:47 (IST) 04 Dec 2025

    Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Delhi Decorates With Putin Welcome Banners, Russian Flags

    Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags put up around Teen Murti Marg. At the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, President Putin will pay a State visit to India from 4-5 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.During the visit, he will hold talks with PM Modi. President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour. #WATCH | Delhi: Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags put up around Teen Murti Marg. At the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, President Putin will pay a State visit to...

