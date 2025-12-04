Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Departs for India Visit, Delhi on ‘High Alert’ with SWAT Teams and Snipers

Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President to Meet PM Modi Today, Delhi on ‘High Alert’ with SWAT Teams and Snipers

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right). (Representative Image: Narendra Modi FB)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in India for a two-day visit starting Thursday, December 4, 2025, to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks his first trip to the country in four years.

The agenda for the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi high-level talks is likely to centre on strengthening defence cooperation, safeguarding bilateral trade from external challenges, and discussing potential collaboration on small modular nuclear reactors.

Putin is expected to land in New Delhi around 4:30 pm on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Later in the evening, PM Modi will host him for a private dinner, a gesture mirroring the hospitality extended by the Russian President during Modi’s Moscow visit in July last year. Russia and India are set to sign several agreements to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including healthcare and trade, during Putin’s visit.