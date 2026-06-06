Weather Today (6 June, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Maharashtra Among Regions Under IMD Weather Watch

Weather Today (6 June, 2026) Live Updates: Kerala Weather Alert, IMD Issues Orange Warning for Very Heavy Rain Across State

Weather Today Live

India Weather Today (6 June, 2026) Live Updates: On 6 June, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a combination of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds and continued heat will be experienced across several states. Weather alerts have been declared by India Meteorological Department(IMD) for the affected states as the pre-monsoon changes continue to be felt across India. Many regions are under rain and thunderstorm alerts in India for the next few hours have almost reached 19 states. Level of wind is highly dangerous over the whole area of possibility of thunderstorms and strong gusty winds are predicted over many parts of them.

At the same time, wind gusts are expected to be upto 60-80 kmph in parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and neighbouring regions. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in several northern and eastern states where, isolated pockets could see heavy rains. People have been advised to beware of possible falling trees, traffic snarls, localised waterlogging and temporary power outages.

The weather in the national capital region consisting of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, especially during the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds are expected to pick up to 40-60 kmph, providing some relief from the heavy humidity found over the last few days. In Haryana, Punjab and northwest India, similar weather conditions are expected.

At the same time, the southwest monsoon, which entered Kerala on June 4, continues to advance gradually. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, while the Northeast is likely to receive persistent heavy showers during the coming days. Rainfall activity is also expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining eastern states.

Heavy rains may disrupt tourist visits in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Kerala and the Northeast. Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune and adjoining areas may have cloudy skies, scattered showers, thunderstorms and strong winds as the monsoon develops on the western coast.