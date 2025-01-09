Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
we-woman
Adani Group And ISKCON Collaborate For ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ At Maha Kumbh 2025

The Adani Group, in collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), will provide free meals to lakhs of devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Adani Group And ISKCON Collaborate For ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ At Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi, January 9  – The Adani Group, in collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), will provide free meals to lakhs of devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The initiative, named ‘Mahaprasad Seva,’ aims to serve over 50 lakh people during the sacred event, which runs from January 13 to February 26.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed his gratitude toward ISKCON for their role in this noble initiative. Speaking about the collaboration, Adani stated,

“Kumbh is a sacred place of seva, where every devotee gets involved in the name of seva to God. It is my good fortune that we are starting the ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ for the devotees at the Maha Kumbh in collaboration with ISKCON. With the blessings of Maa Annapurna, free food will be provided to lakhs of devotees.”

ISKCON’s Commitment to Service

Guru Prasad Swami, Chairman of ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission, praised the Adani Group’s dedication to social responsibility.

“The Adani Group has always been a shining example of corporate responsibility and social service. Gautam Adani ji’s humility and commitment to selfless service are truly inspiring,” he remarked.

Meal Distribution: The Mahaprasad Seva will operate from two large kitchens, one within the mela area and another outside it. Meals will be distributed at 40 locations within the Maha Kumbh area.

Volunteer Support: A team of 2,500 volunteers will assist in preparing and distributing the food.

Special Arrangements: Golf carts have been arranged to assist differently abled individuals, elderly devotees, and mothers with children.

Beyond Meals: Spiritual Offerings

In addition to food, the initiative will distribute five lakh copies of Geeta Saar to devotees. This spiritual literature aims to inspire attendees with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Gautam Adani highlighted the spiritual significance of seva, stating, “Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God.”

The collaboration between Adani Group and ISKCON exemplifies how corporate entities and spiritual organizations can unite to serve humanity. With the Maha Kumbh Mela expecting millions of visitors, this initiative promises to enhance the experience for countless devotees.

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025

