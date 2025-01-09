Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Mahakumbh : ‘Chai Wale Baba’ Continues His Silent Mission To Help Civil Service Aspirants

In Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, a tea seller turned monk, known as "Chai Wale Baba," has been offering free coaching to civil service aspirants for over 40 years.

Mahakumbh : 'Chai Wale Baba' Continues His Silent Mission To Help Civil Service Aspirants

In Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, a tea seller turned monk, known as “Chai Wale Baba,” has been offering free coaching to civil service aspirants for over 40 years. His method, however, is unconventional—he neither eats nor speaks. Surviving on just ten cups of tea a day, Baba communicates with his disciples through written messages on WhatsApp, providing them with guidance and study material.

Silent Guidance Through WhatsApp

Despite his vow of silence, Chai Wale Baba is actively involved in the coaching process. Rajesh Singh, a civil services aspirant, explained that Baba’s disciples send him their queries through WhatsApp, and he responds with written answers. While Baba’s disciples believe that direct interaction is more impactful, they understand the purpose of communication via text, which serves them well in the absence of verbal interaction.

Singh emphasized that Baba’s gestures also play a significant role in the guidance process, making it clear that communication is not limited to verbal exchanges. The students receive study notes, answers to questions, and motivational guidance all through WhatsApp, enabling them to progress in their preparation.

Baba has shared that his vow of silence is not merely for personal asceticism but is an intentional practice to accumulate energy. He believes that this energy allows him to perform welfare work for the world, particularly in educating future civil servants. According to Singh, Baba’s silence helps him channel his spiritual energy into his noble mission of educating others.

Increasing Popularity Amid Mahakumbh Mela

As the Mahakumbh Mela draws millions of devotees to Uttar Pradesh, Baba has caught the attention of visitors. The Mahakumbh Mela, celebrated every 12 years, is a major religious event where millions gather for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. This year, it is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. Baba’s unique approach to spirituality and education has made him a figure of interest, and he has become part of the spiritual landscape that attracts a global audience.

Baba’s story, along with his silent dedication to helping civil service aspirants, has inspired many who seek guidance not only for exams but for spiritual growth as well.

mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025

