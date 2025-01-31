Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Here’s Why Mamta Kulkarni Was Expelled From Kinnar Akhara?

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, then Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, appointed Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Here’s Why Mamta Kulkarni Was Expelled From Kinnar Akhara?


Former Bollywood actress and model Mamta Kulkarni is expelled from Kinnar Akhara – a surprise for her recent appointment as Mahamandaleshwar, that is one of the most elevated spiritual positions. This decision to remove Kulkarni from the post was made public by Rishi Ajaydas, the founder of the Kinnar Akhara, who accused her along with the very famous transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of violating the rules of the Akhara. Both Kulkarni and Tripathi have lost their titles in this organization so far.

The controversy had erupted last week when Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, then Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, had appointed Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Kulkarni, who had been away from the limelight for several years, performed a symbolic ‘pind daan’ at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, following which she was granted the spiritual title by Tripathi.

However, this decision was opposed by several members of the Kinnar Akhara, as they felt Kulkarni was not appropriate for the job, considering her controversial past in the film industry and legal issues, including involvement in a drug case.

The internal disagreement within the Akhara came to its very climax when Ajaydas, on his own as a claimant to be the founder of Kinnar Akhara, took the decision of expelling Kulkarni and Tripathi.

He stated that he was not consulted before Kulkarni had been appointed, and he expressed his apprehension over the situation that was getting escalated within the organizations. Ajaydas further claimed that there would be an organizational restructuring, including the appointment of a new Acharya Mahamandaleshwar soon,.

It has set off a much larger debate, especially concerning Kulkarni’s swift ascent in the Kinnar Akhara. Transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa was not impressed by this move; she called the appointment of Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar a publicity stunt.

“Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandaleshwar for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. Suddenly, she arrives in India, participates in the Maha Kumbh, and is given the position of Mahamandaleshwar. This needs investigation,” Himangi Sakhi said in an interview with ANI.

Kulkarni, in her defense, claimed that her appointment was part of a divine order. “This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali, and my Guru. They chose this day. I didn’t do anything,” Kulkarni said to ANI shortly after performing the ‘pind daan’ ritual.

The Kinnar Akhara, which has long been a spiritual center for transgender people, has faced criticism over Kulkarni’s rapid elevation. The Akhara’s decision to expel both Kulkarni and Tripathi comes amid internal disagreements and accusations of mismanagement. Ajaydas, who claims to have been unaware of Kulkarni’s appointment, emphasized that such decisions should follow the proper protocols within the Akhara.

Kulkarni, a former popular face of Bollywood for her performances in several hits of the 1990s, had almost stopped appearing in the public eye lately. She took up membership in the Kinnar Akhara two years ago and has been in communication with the outfit during her gurus’ tirth yatra.

ALSO READ: Mixing Ash Into Bhandara Food In Maha Kumbh, Police Inspector Suspended

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Mamta Kulkarni

