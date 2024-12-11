Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Ist India-Nepal Tourism Meet Held In Kathmandu To Promote Mahakumbh 2025

The first India-Nepal Tourism Meet in Kathmandu focused on promoting Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and strengthening tourism ties between the two nations. The event highlighted the importance of cross-border tourism, B2B connections, and cultural initiatives.

The first-ever India-Nepal Tourism Meet was held in Kathmandu, organized by the Embassy of India in collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board. The event aimed to promote the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and strengthen tourism ties between the two countries.

Event Highlights: Focus on B2B Connections and Tourism Circuits

The meeting focused on fostering business-to-business (B2B) connections and implementing circuit tourism between India and Nepal. This initiative is part of a broader effort to leverage religious, cultural, and tourist destinations in both countries. The event was graced by Arun Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation of Nepal, who served as the Chief Guest.

Also in attendance were Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, and Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board. The session was inaugurated on Tuesday, marking a significant step toward enhancing tourism collaboration.

In his address, Prasanna Shrivastava emphasized the ongoing improvements in both physical and digital connectivity between India and Nepal, which have led to increased tourism between the two countries. He stressed the importance of continued efforts to maximize the tourism potential, including religious and cultural tourism circuits involving destinations in both countries.

Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, acknowledged that India is Nepal’s largest source of foreign tourists and highlighted several initiatives designed to boost India-Nepal tourism.

The Chief Guest, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, shared his insights on the significant contribution of cross-border tourism, particularly through land routes, to Nepal’s tourism sector, although much of it is not fully captured in formal statistics. He called for a greater focus on improving cross-border connectivity, especially in remote regions like Sudurpaschim Province.

During the event, Kirti, a tourism officer from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, delivered a detailed presentation on the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. He highlighted the event’s cultural and spiritual significance, especially for Nepalese devotees.

The event concluded with a captivating Kathak dance performance by an eight-member troupe from India, supported by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), leaving the attendees with a deeper appreciation for Indian culture.

