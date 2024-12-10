Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shahi Snan To Pind Daan

This sacred event, held once every 12 years, involves a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, believed to purify sins and grant moksha..

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shahi Snan To Pind Daan

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest and most significant religious events in Hinduism, attracting millions of devotees from all over the world. Held every 12 years, this grand celebration takes place at four sacred locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. The event brings together a unique congregation of saints, sages, and Naga Babas, offering a mesmerizing spiritual experience.

In 2025, the Maha Kumbh Mela will be hosted at the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, where the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet. Taking a dip in the sacred waters during the event is believed to cleanse one’s sins and grant moksha (salvation) and punya (spiritual merit).

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will begin on January 13 and continue until February 26. The festival commences when the Sun enters the Capricorn zodiac, marking the auspicious timing for this divine occasion. During the event, millions of pilgrims will flock to the Sangam, seeking purification and blessings through the act of bathing in the holy confluence of the three rivers.

