Maha Kumbh 2025: Baba With Grains On His Head And Other Saints Of Faith Go Viral

At the grand Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, a remarkable confluence of faith and devotion is unfolding, with two unique forms of penance capturing the attention of millions of devotees. These extraordinary sadhus are demonstrating incredible dedication to their spiritual journeys, leaving an indelible impact on visitors and believers alike.

One of the most awe-inspiring figures at the Kumbh is Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, known as ‘Kante Wale Baba’. Hailing from Bihar, Baba performs a rigorous penance by lying on a bed of sharp acacia thorns. As he meditates, with his eyes closed and a damru in hand, many onlookers are astonished by his ability to endure the sharp thorns without flinching in pain. Despite the excruciating discomfort that one can imagine, Kante Wale Baba claims to feel no pain and is in a meditative state, seemingly untouched by the physical suffering that comes from such a harsh form of penance. Devotees approach him with reverence, touching his feet in homage to his endurance, unwavering faith, and spiritual commitment.

On the other hand, at a nearby camp, another figure stands out — ‘Anaaj Wale Baba’, known for his peculiar penance of wearing oats on his head. Baba with oats on his head stands as a symbol of simplicity, sacrifice, and devotion to a life free from material attachments. The oats, a staple food, signify nourishment and sustenance. By carrying them on his head, Anaaj Wale Baba sends a message to the world about the importance of living simply and focusing on spiritual growth rather than worldly possessions. His camp has become a hub for devotees, with long queues forming to seek his blessings. Baba speaks to visitors on the essence of sacrifice and the spiritual path, encouraging followers to embrace simplicity in today’s materialistic world.

Both of these revered figures convey powerful messages, albeit in distinct ways. Kante Wale Baba demonstrates the strength of the human spirit and the power of endurance, while ‘Baba with oats on his head’ reminds the world of the value of simplicity, humility, and dedication. Together, they showcase the diverse paths of devotion that lead to spiritual awakening.

The Mahakumbh 2025 has truly become a platform for these profound demonstrations of faith, where each individual’s unique form of penance inspires millions to reflect on their own spiritual journeys. These sadhus stand as examples of how devotion, in its many forms, can move hearts and guide people towards a deeper connection with the divine.

