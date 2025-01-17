Maha Kumbh 2025: Foreign Devotees Celebrate Ancient Traditions And Spirituality In Prayagraj

Many have traveled from across the world to witness the sacred rituals, including the holy dip in the Ganga, and to experience the deep sense of devotion.

Foreign devotees are flooding into Prayagraj to experience spirituality at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Foreign participants, who have made the journey to witness this sacred event, are expressing their awe at the devotion, tradition, and culture they have encountered.

Esther, a devotee from Mexico, shared her profound joy after arriving at the holy event. “I feel joyous and connected to the great vibes here,” she told ANI. “The devotion and tradition in this land are very strong, and the culture is ancient yet still alive. The entire experience, from the sacred Ganga River to the chants, is magnificent.” Esther, who had planned her trip specifically to attend the Maha Kumbh, further added, “The chants of Lord Shiva, especially ‘Om Namah Shivay,’ that we have learned here are unforgettable. The people here are so welcoming, and the smiles and conversations with strangers make this experience all the more special.”

Over 70 million people are expected to participate in the religious ceremonies, with over 3 million taking part in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the fourth day alone.

Mayi, a French devotee, echoed Esther’s sentiments, describing her experience as “fantastic.” She expressed her excitement about being able to bathe in the sacred waters of the Ganga and witness the grandeur of the event. “It’s something precious, a jewel that produces deep feelings in the heart,” Mayi said.

“This tradition is truly unique, and we feel blessed to be part of it. We’ve met so many people and shared in this spiritual experience. It’s something we’ll cherish forever.” Mayi also mentioned how the scorching heat of Prayagraj’s sun couldn’t dampen the spiritual fervor of the occasion.

Immersing In Spirituality

Both Esther and Mayi, along with other foreign devotees, were seen chanting “Radhe Radhe” and immersing themselves in the spiritual atmosphere. The tradition of Kumbh Mela, which dates back centuries, is seen not just as a religious event but also a cultural heritage, with devotees, both domestic and foreign, considering it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “144 years is a long time, and we may not be able to return for the same experience. I hope the tradition continues,” Mayi said, emphasizing the importance of preserving such a monumental event not just for India but for the world.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to unfold, it remains a testament to the enduring strength of Indian spirituality, its rituals, and the global appeal it holds.

(With ANI Inputs)

