‘It Is Important To Be Trolled To Get Famous Amongst GenZ’: IITian Turned Baba Reveals | Exclusive

On the 5th day of the grand Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, millions of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam in pursuit of spiritual awakening. Among them, one enigmatic figure has captured the attention of many—Baba Abhay Singh, famously known as ‘IIT Baba.’

An alumnus of IIT-Bombay and a former aerospace engineer, Baba Abhay’s transformation from a life of academia and science to spiritual asceticism has become a focal point of curiosity at this massive congregation. His unique blend of modern education and ancient wisdom has sparked conversations far beyond the festival grounds.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Baba Abhay shared insights into his journey, philosophy, and his approach to life:

“Trolling is part of the game, isn’t it?” said Baba Abhay, addressing the buzz surrounding his growing popularity on social media. “Fame comes with these things. For me, the focus is on spreading knowledge. Whether it requires putting on a show or performing like a clown, I’ll do what it takes. The real measure isn’t how my story is being written, but the impact it’s making.”

He further elaborated on the core principles he believes are essential for any civilization to thrive. “Truth should always be the central focus. Secondly, where women lead, divinity resides. Women are the creators of this world, and their strength will never lead to its destruction.”

Responding to trolls regarding a photo from his convocation, Baba Abhay dismissed the controversy with grace: “Those are just classmates, from my convocation. We all clicked group photos, nothing more. Let people troll; the real strength lies in focusing on what truly matters.”

Challenging Conventional Ideas

Baba Abhay has also been vocal about engaging in debates with scientists. “It’s not about challenging, but discussing ideas,” he explained. “Scientists must debate on principles, not opinions. If they bring opinions into science, then it shifts to psychology, and I’ll talk to them from that perspective. But everything must be grounded in truth.”

Turning Points and Future Plans

When asked about the turning point in his life, Baba Abhay shared a profound perspective: “Every moment can be a turning point if you recognize it. Life changes when you manifest what you deeply believe. Your mind becomes what you worship, and slowly, you transform into it.”

Looking ahead, Baba Abhay revealed his mission: “My mission is to establish ‘Dharma,’ which means setting everything right. It’s about truth—‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram.’ Seek the truth, and you’ll find your path.”

Baba Abhay Singh’s journey from IIT-Bombay to the spiritual realm has become an inspiring tale for many. His ability to blend modern intellect with timeless wisdom highlights a unique path of self-discovery and service.

