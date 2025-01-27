Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: NASA Astronaut Captures Stunning Visuals From Space As Millions Visit

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit recently shared stunning photos of the Mela from space on X. Taken from the International Space Station (ISS) at night, the images show the vast crowd illuminated under the night sky.

Maha Kumbh 2025: NASA Astronaut Captures Stunning Visuals From Space As Millions Visit


The Maha Kumbh Mela that started on January 13 with the Paush Purnima has already recorded an astonishing amount of visitors. The first 14 days have witnessed a gathering of over 110 million people who gathered in Prayagraj for a holy bath in the rivers Ganga and Yamuna and the Saraswati. This religious celebration has also been marked by the mass scale that draws attention globally.

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit recently shared stunning photos of the Mela from space on X. Taken from the International Space Station (ISS) at night, the images show the vast crowd illuminated under the night sky. Pettit said, “2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit.” These photos beautifully capture the enormity of the event.

Spiritual Significance of Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the world’s largest religious congregation, a festival deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma. It is conducted every 12 years at one of four locations in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. However, 2025’s Maha Kumbh is special as it is after a gap of 144 years since it was last conducted in Prayagraj. This year, thousands of pilgrims have come across the world to carry out the hallowed rituals under the Triveni Sangam, the merge of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

The holy dip at the Sangam is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha, or liberation. This period is considered auspicious due to a celestial alignment, which is thought to create a window for spiritual cleansing. As a result, devotees of all faiths and backgrounds make the pilgrimage to Prayagraj during this time to seek spiritual redemption.

Record-Breaking Turnout

As of January 27, 2025, the Maha Kumbh Mela has already been witnessed by more than 110 million devotees visiting Prayagraj.

During the 45-day period, the Mela is expected to attract an estimated 45 crore (450 million) visitors, which would be the largest religious gathering ever. Pilgrims from all over India and abroad come to participate in the spiritual celebrations, which include rituals, prayer, and religious discourses held at various ashrams, camps, and spiritual centers around the city. ### Global Attention and Celebrity Participation

The cultural grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela has attracted the attention of international personalities also, and many celebrities have been to Prayagraj to attend the fests. Businessman Gautam Adani and his family have come to Sangam to visit the shrine. On the same day, philanthropist Sudha Murty, a Rajya Sabha MP, showed her devotion by carrying out the tarpan at Sangam and taking a holy dip. Several celebrities, including Anupam Kher, also expressed their glee at becoming a part of such a historically significant event. Kher said he attended this year’s Mela and called it an enriching experience spiritually.

To make it even more spectacular, the wife of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs, visited with her big team for Mela’s attendance.

