Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Everything You Have To Know About The Seven-Tier Security In Prayagraj

One of the world’s greatest spiritual gatherings, Maha Kumbh Mela, is to be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

More than 450 million pilgrims from all over the world, participating in this spectacular event, have been backed by the Uttar Pradesh government’s comprehensive, carefully planned security and disaster response plan for its safety and well-being.

Seven-Tier Security Framework

A seven-layer security scheme has been introduced by Uttar Pradesh Police, led by the police commissioner of Prayagraj Tarun Gaba.

Technology and vigilance at grassroots level merge as each layer is created to crack or identify threats. This includes AI-enabled cameras and physical checks.

Speaking to ANI, Tarun Gaba said that the measures were important, “Mahakumbh 2025 is the biggest gathering of humanity. We are committed to providing good arrangements here and the Mahakumbh festival should be celebrated in a very safe and orderly manner.”

The framework comprises the following:

Mass Surveillance: Over 2,700 AI-powered cameras and drones have been deployed to monitor activities across the Mela. Checkpoints and Screening: Suspicious persons will be detected at various levels through stringent screening at entry points. Underwater Surveillance:Drones with sonar and night vision will be patrolling the riverbeds, especially during the sacred bathing rituals at the Sangam. Coordination: Central and state agencies will be coordinated with, including the ATS, NDRF, and CAPF. For the first time, Kumbh Mela will use underwater drones and remote-controlled life buoys to protect devotees during sacred river rituals. Advanced thermal imaging cameras and drones will monitor crowds and potential hazards round-the-clock, providing real-time updates to an Integrated Command and Control Center. Fire safety is another critical focus area. State-of-the-art equipment, articulating water towers (AWTs) capable of reaching a height of 35 meters, has been deployed. ₹131 crore has also been spent to make firefighting vehicles and 50 fire stations ready. There are more than 350 firefighting vehicles and 50 fire stations. The state has also focused on disaster preparedness and emergency response. Since there are high risks of natural disasters or medical emergencies, the government has made adequate preparation for all possible emergencies. Multi-disaster response vehicles are equipped with victim-location cameras and heavy lifting tools, making sure that response to emergencies like collapsed structures or accidents is fast. To further enhance safety in the rivers, more than 3,800 Water Police personnel equipped with FRP speedboats, diving kits, and life jackets will patrol the waters. Deep-water barricades have also been installed along an 8-kilometer stretch to prevent accidents during the holy bath.

Managing Lost Pilgrims: High-Tech Lost and Found Centers

Given the sheer number of participants, reunited families is the primary concern. The government has set up Lost and Found centers that are equipped with digital registration systems and integrated social media. Public announcements and dedicated police teams will ensure that separated individuals get located quickly and efficiently.

The scale of the event demands smooth coordination from different sectors. Police stations, check posts, and floating rescue stations have been placed all over Prayagraj. Mock drills and demonstrations were conducted to get ready with the entire participating agency. Rail and traffic management also aligned themselves in managing the hordes of million pilgrims who throng here.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not just a spiritual event; it is a demonstration of meticulous planning, technological advancements, and inter-agency collaboration.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has spared no effort to create a safe and spiritually enriching experience for devotees.

Starting from seven-layer security framework to the best-in-class fire safety measures and digital innovations, all preparations show that the government wants this festival of the Maha Kumbh to be celebrated with peace and harmony.

For a million people who are visiting Prayagraj for this once-in-12-years festival, the city is prepared to welcome them with arms wide open and the best safest measures.

