Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: Mythological Arch Gates to Create a Divine Experience for Devotees

The holy city of Prayagraj, often called the "King of Pilgrimages," is preparing for the grand Mahakumbh 2025. This spiritual event, held every 12 years, is set to captivate millions of devotees from across the world.

Mahakumbh 2025: Mythological Arch Gates to Create a Divine Experience for Devotees

The holy city of Prayagraj, often called the “King of Pilgrimages,” is preparing for the grand Mahakumbh 2025. This spiritual event, held every 12 years, is set to captivate millions of devotees from across the world. To enhance the divine atmosphere, Mahakumbh Nagar will feature 30 spectacular arch gates inspired by Indian mythology, promising visitors an otherworldly experience akin to entering “Devlok,” the abode of gods.

Mahakumbh’s Grand Welcome with Mythological Themes

As pilgrims step into Mahakumbh Nagar, they will be greeted by the 14 Ratnas, the treasures that emerged during the mythological churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan). These include Airavat, Kamdhenu Cow, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Mahalakshmi, Moon, Sharang Bow, Conch, Dhanvantari, and the elixir of immortality, Amrit.

Adding to this grandeur will be gates depicting the Kachhapa (turtle), Nandi (Lord Shiva’s sacred bull), and the colossal Damru (a drum associated with Lord Shiva). Each of these structures has been intricately designed to reflect the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of India.

Artisans Bring Mythological Stories to Life In Mahakumbh

Talented artisans from across Uttar Pradesh have been working tirelessly to craft these stunning gates. Their dedication and enthusiasm are evident in the intricate details of each structure, which aim to transport visitors into a divine realm.

One of the main attractions is the Nandi Gate, a massive tribute to Lord Shiva’s vehicle. Accompanying it is the grand Damru, standing at an impressive 100 feet in length and over 50 feet in height. Artisans are currently applying the finishing touches to these masterpieces, ensuring they are ready to welcome the world to Mahakumbh 2025.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Vision For Mahakumbh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned this year’s Mahakumbh as the most majestic and spiritually uplifting event ever. Special arrangements have been made to provide a seamless and enriching experience for the millions of devotees expected to visit.

“Our aim is to showcase Mahakumbh as a global spiritual marvel,” CM Yogi said. “These gates, inspired by our mythological heritage, are a testament to India’s rich cultural legacy and devotion.”

Resonating Spiritual Energy

As preparations continue, the atmosphere in Mahakumbh Nagar is already buzzing with spiritual energy. The sounds of Vedic chants and the sight of the mythological gates are creating an aura of positivity and devotion.

Pilgrims will not only experience the visual splendor of the gates but also feel a deep spiritual connection as they immerse themselves in the divine ambiance of Mahakumbh 2025.

ALSO READ: Tragic Accident In Tirupati: Two Women Devotees Killed By Ambulance On Way To Tirumala

Filed under

mahakumbh 2025 guide Mythological Arch Gates

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee Nagar

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee...

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

Entertainment

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox