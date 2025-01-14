The Amrit Snan involves the participation of 13 Akharas each following a traditional sequence and designated time for their ritual bath. Read on to know details

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has commenced with an aura of devotion and vibrant spirituality, drawing millions of devotees, saints, and seekers from around the world.

This year’s event holds unparalleled significance due to a rare celestial alignment that occurs once every 144 years, adding a unique dimension to the already sacred festivities.

What is ‘Amrit Snan’?

‘Amrit Snan,’ meaning ‘nectar bath,’ is a deeply sacred ritual performed during the Kumbh Mela, where devotees immerse themselves in holy rivers. Rooted in Hindu mythology, this ritual symbolizes spiritual purification and the quest for immortality. It is believed that taking this ritualistic dip cleanses one of sins and leads to a life of virtue and spiritual growth.

With an expected attendance exceeding 40 crore pilgrims, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is poised to be one of the largest religious congregations in history. The ‘Amrit Snan’ holds particular importance on key dates such as:

Makar Sankranti (January 14)

Mauni Amavasya (January 29)

Basant Panchami (February 3)

These dates are considered highly auspicious, and taking the ‘Amrit Snan’ during these times is believed to magnify its spiritual benefits.

Participation of Akharas in the Ritual

The ‘Amrit Snan’ involves the participation of 13 Akharas (Hindu monastic orders), each following a traditional sequence and designated time for their ritual bath. The event is meticulously organized, with the administration coordinating schedules to ensure smooth adherence to established customs.

In a bid to honor ancient traditions, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has reinstated the term ‘Amrit Snan,’ replacing the previously used ‘Shahi Snan.’ This move seeks to restore the sanctity of the original terminology, reflecting a deeper commitment to preserving the cultural and spiritual essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 stands as a remarkable convergence of faith, tradition, and celestial significance, offering devotees a unique opportunity to partake in a ritual that embodies spiritual renewal and divine grace.

Full Schedule of ‘Amrit Snan’ for Akharas on Makar Sankranti

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will witness the sacred Amrit Snan performed by 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma. Below is the detailed schedule for the holy bath on Makar Sankranti (January 14):

First Group: Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani & Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara

Departure from Camp: 5:15 AM

Arrival at Ghat: 6:15 AM

Bathing Duration: 6:15 AM to 6:55 AM (40 minutes)

Return to Camp: 7:55 AM

Second Group: Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara & Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand

Departure from Camp: 6:05 AM

Arrival at Ghat: 7:05 AM

Bathing Duration: 7:05 AM to 7:45 AM (40 minutes)

Return to Camp: 8:45 AM

Third Group: Sanyasi Akharas

This group includes Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, and Shri Panchagni Akhara.

Departure from Camp: 7:00 AM

Arrival at Ghat: 8:00 AM

Bathing Duration: 8:00 AM to 8:40 AM (40 minutes)

Return to Camp: 9:40 AM

Bairagi Akharas

1. All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara

Departure from Camp: 9:40 AM

Arrival at Ghat: 10:40 AM

Bathing Duration: 10:40 AM to 11:10 AM (30 minutes)

Return to Camp: 12:10 PM

2. All India Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara

Departure from Camp: 10:20 AM

Arrival at Ghat: 11:20 AM

Bathing Duration: 11:20 AM to 12:10 PM (50 minutes)

Return to Camp: 1:10 PM

3. All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara

Departure from Camp: 11:20 AM

Arrival at Ghat: 12:20 PM

Bathing Duration: 12:20 PM to 12:50 PM (30 minutes)

Return to Camp: 1:50 PM

Udasin Akharas

1. Udasin Shri Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara

Departure from Camp: 12:15 PM

Arrival at Ghat: 1:15 PM

Bathing Duration: 1:15 PM to 2:10 PM (55 minutes)

Return to Camp: 3:10 PM

2. Shri Panchayati Akhara Naya Udasin Nirvana

Departure from Camp: 1:20 PM

Arrival at Ghat: 2:20 PM

Bathing Duration: 2:20 PM to 3:20 PM (1 hour)

Return to Camp: 4:20 PM

3. Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara

Departure from Camp: 2:40 PM

Arrival at Ghat: 3:40 PM

Bathing Duration: 3:40 PM to 4:20 PM (40 minutes)

Return to Camp: 5:20 PM

The administration has meticulously planned the schedule to ensure that all Akharas adhere to traditional customs and complete the ritual with spiritual sanctity. The staggered timings allow a seamless flow of devotees while preserving the significance of the Amrit Snan.