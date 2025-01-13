Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Why Millions Of Devotees Are Flocking To Prayagraj For The Maha Kumbh 2025: The Secrets Behind The Kalpvas Ritual

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has begun with millions of devotees gathering at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj. Among the many traditions, Kalpvas stands out as an ancient and profound ritual.

Why Millions Of Devotees Are Flocking To Prayagraj For The Maha Kumbh 2025: The Secrets Behind The Kalpvas Ritual

The Mahakumbh celebration began on Paush Purnima with a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj, where millions of devotees gathered in spiritual unity. The sacred tradition of Kalpvas also commenced alongside the festivities.

As per the Padma Purana and Mahabharata, performing Kalpvas during the Magh month at Sangam is believed to bestow virtues equivalent to a hundred years of penance. Following the rituals, thousands of devotees have started their Kalpvas by planting banana, Tulsi, and barley, observing fasting, and adopting a disciplined lifestyle.

Performing Kalpvas in the holy city of Prayagraj during Mahakumbh is considered especially auspicious. Over 10 lakh devotees are estimated to observe Kalpvas this year, dedicating the entire month of Magh to spiritual practices.

Tirth Purohit Shyam Sundar Pandey explained its significance: “Kalpvas literally means living by the Sangam for a fixed time, typically from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima. Some devotees also perform shorter durations of three, five, or eleven days, depending on their capacity. Completing 12 years of Kalpvas during Mahakumbh is considered highly rewarding and liberating in scriptures.”

According to Sanatan tradition, Kalpvas is a spiritual gateway, transitioning an individual from the ‘Vanaprastha’ to the ‘Sanyas’ ashram. It serves as a profound practice for inner and outer rejuvenation.

The Padma Purana outlines 21 rules for Kalpvas, including thrice-daily bathing in the Ganga, simple meals, abstaining from vices, truthfulness, non-violence, celibacy, compassion, and devotion through chanting, meditation, and Satsang.

On Paush Purnima, devotees began their Kalpvas by taking a ritualistic dip at Sangam during Brahma Muhurta, installing Lord Shaligram and Tulsi, and taking vows with Ganga water and Kusha grass. Devotees planted barley and bananas near their tents as per tradition, with bananas symbolizing Lord Vishnu.

Throughout the month, Kalpvasis will follow a disciplined routine of bathing, meditation, chanting, and worship, detaching from worldly ties to pursue spiritual growth.

The Kalpvas tradition, enriched by rituals, satsangs, and devotion, represents a journey of self-purification and a profound connection to the divine, highlighting the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: The World’s Largest Religious Gathering Begins In Prayagraj | Watch Video

Filed under

Kalpvas tradition Maha Kumbh 2025 prayagraj

