Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani To Distribute 1 Crore ‘Aarti Sangrah’ To Devotees

The Mahakumbh, often referred to as the grand confluence of Indian culture and spirituality, serves as a powerful symbol of collective faith and devotion. This year, the revered Geeta Press has partnered to distribute one crore copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ free of cost to the pilgrims visiting the holy event.

Geeta Press, a name synonymous with the preservation of Sanatan literature, has been serving the nation selflessly for over 100 years. From spiritual classics like the Bhagavad Gita to invaluable compilations of religious texts, its contributions have deepened the roots of Indian culture across generations.

In an inspiring gesture, notable dignitaries expressed their gratitude and admiration for Geeta Press’s relentless dedication to promoting dharma and preserving India’s spiritual heritage. A meeting with the esteemed members of Geeta Press not only evoked profound inspiration but also reiterated the institution’s commitment to selfless service and cultural responsibility.

महाकुम्भ भारतीय संस्कृति और धार्मिक आस्था का महायज्ञ है! यह हमारे लिए अपार संतुष्टि का विषय है कि इस महायज्ञ में प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान गीता प्रेस के सहयोग से हम ‘आरती संग्रह’ की एक करोड़ प्रतियां कुम्भ में आए श्रद्धालुओं की सेवा में निःशुल्क अर्पित कर रहे हैं। आज सनातन साहित्य के… pic.twitter.com/jGixzGafz8 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 10, 2025

The essence of this initiative lies in the belief that service is the highest form of worship. Providing pilgrims with spiritual resources like the Aarti Sangrah is not merely an act of charity but a reflection of a deeply ingrained ethos: Seva is Sadhana, Seva is Prayer, and Seva is the Divine.

This effort underscores a broader message—responsibility toward preserving culture and serving humanity is an expression of patriotism. By committing ourselves to such endeavors, we not only honor our spiritual legacy but also forge a path of unity and devotion.

