Friday, January 10, 2025
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: PhonePe & ICICI Lombard Launch Unique Devotee Insurance

PhonePe and ICICI Lombard introduce first-ever insurance for MahaKumbh devotees, ensuring a secure and hassle-free spiritual journey.

With just days left for the MahaKumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, PhonePe, in collaboration with ICICI Lombard, has introduced a groundbreaking insurance policy designed specifically for devotees. This initiative aims to provide financial security and peace of mind for the millions expected to attend the world’s largest religious gathering.

The insurance plan is offered in two affordable variants:

  • ₹59 per person for travelers by bus or train.
  • ₹99 per person for domestic flight passengers.

This policy provides extensive coverage, including hospitalization, outpatient treatment, personal accident cover, and even loss of checked-in baggage. Other benefits include trip cancellation protection, missed connecting flight cover, and repatriation of remains, ensuring comprehensive support for travelers.

How to Avail MahaKumbh Insurance

  1. Open the PhonePe app and navigate to the insurance section.
  2. Select the “Maha Kumbh” Insurance option and review the product details.
  3. Choose a plan based on your travel mode and provide the required details.
  4. Review the information and complete the payment.

The MahaKumbh Mela 2025, scheduled from January 13 to February 25, will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event features the revered Shahi Snan (royal bathing) rituals on auspicious dates:

  • January 14 (Makar Sankranti)

  • January 29 (Mauni Amavasya)

  • February 3 (Basant Panchami)

This first-of-its-kind insurance plan reflects a modern approach to safeguarding the well-being of pilgrims, making the spiritual journey to the MahaKumbh safer and more secure.

