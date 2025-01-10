Maha Kumbh 2025: Who Is Rabri Wale Baba? Preparations in Full Swing In Prayagraj

As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 approaches, preparations in Prayagraj are almost complete. The fair is set to witness a unique event this year, with the "Rabri Wale Baba" also arriving at the venue.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 approaches, preparations in Prayagraj are almost complete. The fair is set to witness a unique event this year, with the “Rabri Wale Baba” also arriving at the venue, as shown in a video released by the news agency ANI. In the video, the Baba can be seen preparing the traditional sweet dish, Rabri.

The Story Behind the Rabri Wale Baba

Rabri Wale Baba, known for his generous servings of Rabri, shared some insights about his presence at the Maha Kumbh. He said, “Thousands of people are tasting this Rabri. The idea came to me in 2019, and with the blessings of the people, I became the Sri Mahant of the Akhada. This Rabri is first offered to Kapil Muni and the gods. After that, it is shared among the people. It is solely for serving others, not for publicity.”

The Rabri being prepared by Baba has become a major topic of discussion during the Maha Kumbh, as people eagerly await their turn to taste the sweet dish. When questioned by the media, Baba added, “I have been in the Kumbh since December 9, and it will continue until February 6. Thousands of people are coming here and having the Rabri. The preparation starts at eight in the morning. Before that, I take a bath and meditate. In 2019, we served Rabri to people for one and a half months. I don’t take any outside help for this. It is being done by Bhagwati and Maa Kali. If someone gives something, that’s different, but I don’t ask anyone for anything.”

Key Dates for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will begin on January 13, 2025, during the Poush Purnima. The festival will conclude on February 26, 2025, with the celebration of Maha Shivaratri. This event is special as it is being held in Prayagraj after a gap of 12 years.

Dates for the Royal Bath (Shahi Snan)

Makar Sankranti: January 14, 2025 Mouni Amavasya: January 29, 2025 Basant Panchami: February 3, 2025 Maghi Purnima: February 12, 2025 Maha Shivaratri: February 26, 2025

How to Reach the Maha Kumbh Mela

For those planning to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj is well-connected by train, with eight railway stations in the city. Major cities like Patna, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jaipur have direct trains to Prayagraj. Once you reach the station, local transport options such as autos, e-rickshaws, and city buses are available to take you to the Mela grounds.

